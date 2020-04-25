Shane Lemieux NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for New York Giants' Pick

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

OG 14 Shane Lemieux, Oregon

STRENGTHS

—Made 52 consecutive starts at left guard for Oregon and was first-team All-Pac-12 in 2018 and 2019.

—Definition of consistency in his performance and has plenty experience on one of the best offensive lines in the nation.

—Bright player with good overall recognition skills and nuanced techniques to win in unfavorable positions.

—Looks to initiate dogfights on the interior of the line, where he can use his above-average play strength and competitive toughness to grind out wins.

—Quick sets are a thing of beauty; timed up with a nifty snatch move, he easily wins reps in short-set pass protection.

—Throwback guard with a good overall frame (6'4", 310 lbs), barrel chest and technique to dig defenders out at the line of scrimmage and dog-walk them down the field.

WEAKNESSES

—Top half gets well out in front in space, and he'll struggle to maintain proper posture into second-level blocks on the boundary.

—Overall athleticism is average at best; will struggle if he's routinely asked to work to the open field in the run game.

—Has a tendency to expand his base far too much in pass protection, which essentially negates his ability to redirect versus counters; the fix isn't terribly difficult, but the pattern is severely ingrained.

—Hand usage is too inconsistent in pass protection and doesn't do the type of damage you'd expect; needs to strike with better timing and placement and add more quick-twitch bang in his hands.

OVERALL

A consistent starter in the Ducks program, Lemieux isn't going to wow anyone with his traits. He isn't the best athlete nor the best technician in the class. He doesn't have remarkable raw power or a highlight clip full of heavy-handed finishes. But he's impressively consistent and is a clear-cut NFL-ready prospect. Coaches will know exactly what they're getting with Lemieux and can rely on him to slide in at guard on either side. In an unpredictable draft year, a safe bet is a good one.

GRADE: 63

PRO COMPARISON: Larry Warford/Ross Reynolds