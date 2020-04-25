Tyre Phillips NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Baltimore Ravens' Pick

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

G Tyre Phillips, Mississippi State

STRENGTHS

—NFL-ready height (6'5"), weight (331 lbs), and length (35⅛" arms and 10⅜" hands).

—Bulldozer in the run game who uses his wide frame, length and heavyweight hips to initiate contact, engage with his hands and start pounding the turf.

—Down-blocks like he's looking for knockouts; has a tight and compact punch that lands with good placement, and he beats dudes up before washing down the line of scrimmage with ease.

—Heavy-handed player who will clutch and dirty box defenders to submission in the run game; won't reach people in space, but he'll extend, latch on, drag defenders in and control the rep relentlessly.

—Impressive independent hand usage in pass protection, with the ability to locate different strike points on a defender's frame; will stab and replace singular hands with ease.

—Jarring initial punch that lands flush; can get fully extended before defenders are even able to land their hands and attempt to stack out.

—Impressive straight-line athleticism for his size, which will create a bit of "get out of the way" behavior from defenders making business decisions.

WEAKNESSES

—Carries too much weight in his midsection; needs to even it out as muscle in his core, particularly building out more strength in his lower back.

—Poor overall athleticism, which will be exposed versus speed linebackers who beat him over the top in combo blocks.

—Played tackle for Mississippi State and does not have the speed or agility in his vertical sets to get deep enough on edge-defenders.

—Hesitation moves and inside counters are his nightmare; once he sets his kickstand, it's like his feet start rooting into the ground.

—Can hang with power rushers and anchors well, but redirecting laterally is a no-go.

—Had only one season of wire-to-wire starting experience at Mississippi State; may not have the number of live in-game reps that teams want from an early draft selection.

OVERALL

Phillips doesn't have the consistent production of other players in this class, but he has an NFL-ready frame and provides the kind of brute power and upside that coaches dream of. His career at tackle won't transition to the NFL, but he is a rock-solid guard prospect who uses heavy hands and a wide frame to overwhelm defenders. Natural concerns about athleticism arise, but he's the kind of player you want to run behind on 4th-and-goal. Phillips would benefit from converting some of his weight to strength, particularly in his hips and lower back, but that's a developmental task that won't stop him from competing early.

GRADE: 75

PRO COMPARISON: Kelechi Osemele/Phil Haynes