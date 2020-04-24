Robert Hunt NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Miami Dolphins' Pick

Tyler Kaufman/Associated Press

STRENGTHS

—Four-year starter for the Ragin' Cajuns who played both guard and tackle; offers tremendous positional flexibility and could slide into an established offensive line with ease.

—Looks for a finish on every play and relishes the opportunity to put a man in the dirt; dominates in the fourth quarter after physically beating up his opponent.

—Thick-bodied prospect who carries the weight exceptionally well and has no trouble in space; can fit into any scheme immediately.

—Has a junkyard-dog mentality and concrete blocks for hands; a fighter in pass protection who will land body blows routinely.

—Has a better snatch-and-trap move in pass protection than a majority of NFL linemen; able to remain balanced with efficient hands while manipulating defenders.

—Undeniable power throughout his entire frame; comfortable relying on it to uproot defenders at the line of scrimmage or sit back in his hips and anchor in the run game.

—Quick-sets with ease and has the lateral agility to mirror at the line of scrimmage with defenders; moving inside to guard could accentuate the best parts of his game in pass protection.

WEAKNESSES

—Turns 24 in late August and may be seen as maxed out with regard to physical and technical maturation.

—Groin injury ended his season with seven games remaining and required offseason surgery.

—Had a tendency to start clicking his heels late in games versus weak competition as a pass protector; nasty habits like that will get exposed versus better talent in the NFL.

—Often throws his hands like he's unrolling a carpet and has a tendency to start low and roll them upward, landing wide and outside the ideal strike point; slows his punch down and telegraphs it early.

—Doesn't have ideal vertical sets as a tackle; could play there in a pinch, but would struggle versus every-down speed-rushers that threaten his edge.

—Pad level in pass protection became inconsistent late in games; paired with average length at best (33½" arms), long-armed defenders will get inside his frame and play with his balance.

—Drops his eyes into opponents too often and will be susceptible to some arm-over moves and quick swipes in the NFL.

OVERALL

Hunt's biggest weakness might be that his opponents were weaker than he was. He's been able to dominate the majority of his opponents, which allowed him to get away with some lazy habits that look more like a player who is bored and less like true deficiencies. If any prospect can fix his flaws the fastest, Hunt might be the guy. He offers top-tier power in every phase, but he pairs that power with plenty of athleticism. He'll kick inside to guard in the NFL, where his vertical sets won't be quite as challenged and he can continue to be a road-grader in the run game.

GRADE: 84

PRO COMPARISON: David DeCastro/Pat Elflein