Jon Runyan NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Green Bay Packers' Pick

OT19 Jon Runyan, Michigan

STRENGTHS

—NFL bloodlines from father, Jon Runyan Sr., who was a 14-year veteran as an offensive tackle and former Michigan Wolverine himself.

—Back-to-back seasons as starting left tackle at Michigan and first-team All-Big Ten honoree.

—Wins with recognition and processing speed. He understands angles and leverage well and will use every bit of it to his advantage.

—From the hips down, his pass sets look really controlled and comfortable. He is able to set with patience and efficiency.

—Offers overall positional versatility and has requisite size and athleticism to play a swing role.

WEAKNESSES

—His strike timing is delayed and wide. He shoots from the hip with a rounding hook that exposes too much of his chest and takes too long to land cleanly.

—Doesn't have ideal length but, more importantly, doesn't have the grip strength to connect and control, particularly when digging out defenders at the line of scrimmage.

—Functional strength looks like it is just about maxed out and will struggle to deal with beefy 5-techs who utilize power in their game.

—From the hips up, his pass sets look hurried, uncomfortable and off-balance. He struggles to keep his shoulders and arms under control. There is some functional weakness in his posterior chain that is forcing him to bend over too much to compensate.

OVERALL

The son of former NFL tackle Jon Runyan Sr., Runyan Jr. comes with NFL name recognition. He waited patiently at Michigan for playing time before serving as the blindside protector for the last two seasons. Chase Young ate his lunch money, but Runyan has all of the immediate athleticism and size to project as a Day 3 prospect and potential spot starter in the NFL. He'll have to clean up the fundamentals and timing in his strike, but he has the mental acuity to compete at the highest level.

GRADE: 61

PRO COMPARISON: Dion Dawkins/Breno Giacomini