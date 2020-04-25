Tremayne Anchrum NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Los Angeles Rams' Pick

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

OT Tremayne Anchrum, Clemson

STRENGTHS

—Two-year starter for one of the elite programs in the country facing NFL-caliber talent in NCAA playoffs. Has championship game experience with 15 starts in each of the last two seasons.

—High-level experience and still just 21 years old. Will be seen as an ascending product who has already thrived in highly competitive environments.

—Squatty frame that can move well in space and uses active feet in the run game to outleverage second-level defenders on outside run plays.

—Has the requisite thickness throughout his lower half and uses it to overwhelm edge defenders in the run game with consistent effort. He isn't going to shock with power, but he's a consistent driver.

—Pass sets are all efficient and fluid. He is quick to hit his spot, but not in a rush. Post leg looks comfortable resetting inside to eliminate interior pressure.

Video Play Button OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped Le'Veon's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with Jets WR Metcalf Looks Ready to Destroy NFL Combine or Take Down Thanos Friends to Foes, Ex-UGA Teammates Meet in Super Bowl Cooks Gave a Super Gift to This Rams Employee Mahomes Loves Ketchup as Much as Torching Defenses Bears Hoping to Ride Club Dub to the Super Bowl The Worst Fantasy Football Punishments for Last Place NFL Players Bring Soccer Traditions to the NFL JuJu Is a Man of the People Bills Superfan 'Pancho Billa' Continues to Inspire Happy 26th Birthday to OBJ 🎉 Mahomes Is 'Showtime' Off the Field Too Thielen's Ride from Underdog to Record-Breaking WR Shanahan and His Son Carter Are Hyped for Carter V Browns Winning Off the Field with Community Service Conner's Journey from Beating Cancer to Starting RB Does Donovan McNabb Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote? B/R Fantasy Expert Matt Camp Gives His Picks for Keep or Release After Week 2 Does Hines Ward Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote? Right Arrow Icon

WEAKNESSES

—Lacks the desired length throughout his frame to project as an NFL tackle and will likely be heading inside to guard as a rookie. While not a weakness to be a guard, the lack of length doesn't meet the thresholds of most teams.

—Grabby, over-extended style when he shoots his hands in pass protection, leaving him exposed to push-pull moves from power rushers and creating a soft edge versus speed rushers.

—Posterior chain looks a little weak and fails to completely engage with anchoring versus power. He has to build the functional strength in his hips and lower back to throttle down when speed rushers convert to power.

—Balance across both planes is a concern and will create some consistency issues when fighting pressure with independent hands. He struggles to engage his core in pass protection and loses upon contact despite beating defenders to a spot in his set.

OVERALL

A two-year starter at one of the best programs in the country, Anchrum definitely has the sort of in-game experience NFL teams will love. He's no stranger to high-pressure situations and the competitive atmosphere of the biggest games. As a pass protector, Anchrum is smooth and patient from the waist down. His haphazard punch style causes some balance issues and, when paired with limited length on his frame, will likely force a move inside to guard. Anchrum is closer to fitting a zone scheme than true gap schemes, but he has enough fundamental traits to suggest a solid NFL career.

GRADE: 61

PRO COMPARISON: Justin Pugh/Rick Wagner