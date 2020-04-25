Colton McKivitz NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for San Francisco 49ers' Pick

Colin E. Braley/Associated Press

OT15 Colton McKivitz, West Virginia

STRENGTHS

—47 starts at tackle, both right and left, and has NFL-ready experience with reserve swing-tackle capabilities in Year 1.

—Absolute junkyard dog on film who looks to finish every play, including through the echo of the whistle. If he latches on, there's a good chance he's looking to put someone on his highlight film. Alpha prospect in regard to competitive toughness.

—Solid spatial awareness to work vertically in the run game while adjusting angles to maximize leverage in the run game.

—Heavy-handed puncher with multiple examples on tape of his jabs stunning defenders at the line of scrimmage and effectively neutralizing rushers.

WEAKNESSES

—Struggles to anchor versus power and can get put on skates too often. He can't drop his hips to root while fighting pressure and will get walked backward in the pocket.

—Plays taller than preferred and too often explodes vertically at the snap, suggesting a lack of flexibility in his hips that has to be developed and trained.

—Unable to get underneath defenders to dig them out when overtaking combos and one-on-one gap schemes. Whether a strength or technique issue, a lack of elbow control to stay tight and in his frame prevents him from engaging the entire upper-body muscular complex into blocks.

OVERALL

A tough, no nonsense player who has experience at both sides in the Big 12 is a valuable asset as a depth lineman. That's where we see McKivitz early on—working as a swing tackle and maybe playing some guard while learning the ropes of the NFL and improving his play power and technique.

GRADE: 64

PRO COMPARISON: Riley Reiff/Tyler Marz