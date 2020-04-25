Prince Tega Wanogho NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for the Eagles' Pick

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

OT Prince Tega Wanogho, Auburn

STRENGTHS

—32 career starts in a difficult conference and an impressive 2019 season that earned him a Senior Bowl opportunity and first-team All-SEC honors as voted on by both SEC media and SEC coaches.

—Natural athleticism, particularly in the open field as he climbs to the second-level. Grew up as a multisport athlete and has the smooth feet of a former soccer and basketball player.

—Footwork overall is fluid and easy in his pass sets. His ability to redirect and post inside is some of the best in this class. He's able to comfortably drive on appropriate lateral angles while maintaining a half-man relationship as he mirrors at the line of scrimmage.

—Hand usage is top-tier and varied. He uses independent hand strikes with good timing and placement to be an effective edge protector despite lacking ideal arm length.

WEAKNESSES

—Only one year of high school football before Auburn and a tremendously raw prospect with respect to the nuances of the position.

—Arm length is just a tad short at 33½ inches, but the major concern is his occasional inability to refit when facing speed rushers who use single long-arm moves on him. Would like to see him make a snatch move more of a natural part of his game.

—Inconsistent effort and power after contact in the run game. He's too often willing to settle for a stalemate at the line of scrimmage. Would like to see him explode into and through contact while keeping his lower body in action.

—Overall play strength and power is average at best and may limit where he plays in the NFL. Move to guard may be out of the question, and he could be seen as a scheme-specific RT only.

OVERALL

Prince Tega Wanogho is a former basketball and soccer player who moved to the U.S. from Nigeria during high school, originally to play basketball. His size obviously enticed coaches on the football team, prompting the multisport athlete to give football a shot. He is still incredibly raw, having only played competitive football for a few years, but there's no doubting his talent. While he doesn't have ideal length, Tega Wanogho shows impressive hand usage and looks like an elite athlete in space at his size. He's a bit scheme specific, but with continued development, he could be a year-after-year starter.

GRADE: 70

PRO COMPARISON: Ronnie Stanley/Chuma Edoga