Isaiah Wilson NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Tennessee Titans' Pick

Brett Carlsen/Associated Press

STRENGTHS

—Mammoth prospect at 6'6", 350 pounds with 35 ½" arm length.

—Dominated in the run game at Georgia as a two-year starter.

—Young prospect who left after his redshirt sophomore year and showed continual improvement during his two years starting.

—Hits like a boxer when edge-rushers try to come around the corner on him; excellent length and power make his long arm hard to beat.

—Hands are big and strong; if he gets his hands on you, it's lights out.

—Has the power to sit down and absorb bull rushes.

WEAKNESSES

—He's not overly quick, flexible or agile in space.

—Plays with a tall, straight-leg pass set that defenders can get leverage under.

—Hard for him to move off his path, which opens the door to counters from dynamic pass-rushers.

—Surrounded by a lot of talent at Georgia that helped him cover up mistakes and often kept the best pass-rusher from going head-to-head with him.

OVERALL

Wilson is a polished but raw prospect, which might sound like an oxymoron but is true in his case. He's ready to play right tackle in the NFL right now, but he has developmental potential to continue better learning how to use his traits and gifts. A Day 1 starter at right tackle is expected with Pro Bowl potential in his future.

GRADE: 87

PRO COMPARISON: Orlando Brown Jr./Cody Ford