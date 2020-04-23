Austin Jackson NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Miami Dolphins' Pick

Orlando Ramirez/Associated Press

STRENGTHS

—Checks the boxes from a height/weight/length perspective at 6'5", 322 pounds with 34 ⅛" arms.

—Impressive athlete with a mean streak to match.

—Easy mover with good natural upside to improve with better technique.

—Footwork is light and quick.

—Two-year starter at left tackle in a pro-style offense.

—Very young prospect who is still maturing physically.

WEAKNESSES

—Was abused by Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa in the team's bowl game.

—Oversets too much with his outside foot and allows ends to counter his inside shoulder and win way too often.

—Needs to add strength to his lower body and his punch.

—Inconsistent strength on tape; tended to dominate smaller pass-rushers to only struggle against more balanced players.

OVERALL

Jackson is a tale of two different tapes. Against NFL-caliber pass-rushers, he really struggled, especially to match strength, but he dominated most Pac-12 competition and has two years experience on the left side that will be intriguing as he makes his NFL start.

GRADE: 86

PRO COMPARISON: Ja'Wuan James/Cam Robinson