Austin Jackson NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Miami Dolphins' Pick

Matt Miller@nfldraftscoutNFL Draft Lead WriterApril 24, 2020

Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) works against Southern California offensive tackle Austin Jackson (73) during the first half of the Holiday Bowl NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Orlando Ramirez)
Orlando Ramirez/Associated Press

STRENGTHS

—Checks the boxes from a height/weight/length perspective at 6'5", 322 pounds with 34 ⅛" arms.

—Impressive athlete with a mean streak to match.

—Easy mover with good natural upside to improve with better technique.

—Footwork is light and quick.

—Two-year starter at left tackle in a pro-style offense.

—Very young prospect who is still maturing physically.

Video Play Button

  1. OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped

  2. Le'Veon's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with Jets

  3. WR Metcalf Looks Ready to Destroy NFL Combine or Take Down Thanos

  4. Friends to Foes, Ex-UGA Teammates Meet in Super Bowl

  5. Cooks Gave a Super Gift to This Rams Employee

  6. Mahomes Loves Ketchup as Much as Torching Defenses

  7. Bears Hoping to Ride Club Dub to the Super Bowl

  8. The Worst Fantasy Football Punishments for Last Place

  9. NFL Players Bring Soccer Traditions to the NFL

  10. JuJu Is a Man of the People

  11. Bills Superfan 'Pancho Billa' Continues to Inspire

  12. Happy 26th Birthday to OBJ 🎉

  13. Mahomes Is 'Showtime' Off the Field Too

  14. Thielen's Ride from Underdog to Record-Breaking WR

  15. Shanahan and His Son Carter Are Hyped for Carter V

  16. Browns Winning Off the Field with Community Service

  17. Conner's Journey from Beating Cancer to Starting RB

  18. Does Donovan McNabb Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote?

  19. B/R Fantasy Expert Matt Camp Gives His Picks for Keep or Release After Week 2

  20. Does Hines Ward Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote?

Right Arrow Icon

   

WEAKNESSES

—Was abused by Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa in the team's bowl game.

—Oversets too much with his outside foot and allows ends to counter his inside shoulder and win way too often.

—Needs to add strength to his lower body and his punch.

—Inconsistent strength on tape; tended to dominate smaller pass-rushers to only struggle against more balanced players.

   

OVERALL

Jackson is a tale of two different tapes. Against NFL-caliber pass-rushers, he really struggled, especially to match strength, but he dominated most Pac-12 competition and has two years experience on the left side that will be intriguing as he makes his NFL start.

   

GRADE: 86

PRO COMPARISON: Ja'Wuan James/Cam Robinson

Related

    Miami's Updated Depth Chart After Selecting Noah Igbinoghene

    Miami Dolphins logo
    Miami Dolphins

    Miami's Updated Depth Chart After Selecting Noah Igbinoghene

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Noah Igbinoghene's Scouting Report

    Miami Dolphins logo
    Miami Dolphins

    Noah Igbinoghene's Scouting Report

    Matt Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    Tua Is 1st Left-Handed QB to Be Drafted in Last 10 Years

    Miami Dolphins logo
    Miami Dolphins

    Tua Is 1st Left-Handed QB to Be Drafted in Last 10 Years

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Dak Prescott’s Brother Dies

    Jace Prescott died Thursday morning at age 31 (photo via NSU)

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Dak Prescott’s Brother Dies

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report