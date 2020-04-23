Tristan Wirfs NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Pick

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

OT2 Tristan Wirfs, Iowa

STRENGTHS

—Exceptional height/length/agility prospect at offensive tackle who had a legendary performance at the NFL Scouting Combine when he ran a 4.85-second 40-yard dash, posted a vertical jump of 36.5" and a broad jump of 10'2" at 6'5", 320 pounds with a recorded 34" arm length.

—Easy mover in space who makes traps, pulls and lead blocks look easy.

—Weight room strength translates well to the field; has NFL-ready power throughout his frame.

—The term “pro ready" gets overused, but Wirfs is pro ready; his technique and usage will immediately translate to the NFL.

—Played right tackle but has the athleticism to project to the left side; could be an All-Pro guard if played there.

—Quick, smooth agility; loose hips and good length allow him to shuffle and slide with the best edge-rushers.

WEAKNESSES

—Played all but 100 snaps at right tackle in college and will have to make the adjustment to the left side.

—Often had help in the passing game from a tight end and did struggle letting pass-rushers underneath his punch around the edge.

—Gets tall in his pass set and must learn to sink better and use his athleticism against speed.

—Has excellent length but doesn't unlock it well.

OVERALL

Wirfs is an eye-opening offensive tackle prospect who moves with easy, obvious athleticism but doesn't always play with the length and poise you want from a blindside protector. A move to guard isn't out of the question, and he could be elite on the inside, but if used at tackle, we project a very good career for Wirfs after a short adjustment period.

GRADE: 93

PRO COMPARISON: Brandon Scherff/La'el Collins