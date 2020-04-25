Albert Okwuegbunam NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Denver Broncos' Pick

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

Albert Okwuegbunam, Missouri

TE4

STRENGTHS

—Hands-catcher who has proved he can high-point the football and create separation with his body.

—Immediate red-zone weapon; most of his production at Mizzou came from red-zone touches.

—Should develop as a blocker once he is asked to do it more often; spent most of his time at Mizzou as a move tight end.

—Ran a 4.49-second 40-yard dash at 258 pounds, which isn't something you see every year.

—Has the positional versatility to play slot, move tight end or in-line tight end.

Video Play Button OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped Le'Veon's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with Jets WR Metcalf Looks Ready to Destroy NFL Combine or Take Down Thanos Friends to Foes, Ex-UGA Teammates Meet in Super Bowl Cooks Gave a Super Gift to This Rams Employee Mahomes Loves Ketchup as Much as Torching Defenses Bears Hoping to Ride Club Dub to the Super Bowl The Worst Fantasy Football Punishments for Last Place NFL Players Bring Soccer Traditions to the NFL JuJu Is a Man of the People Bills Superfan 'Pancho Billa' Continues to Inspire Happy 26th Birthday to OBJ 🎉 Mahomes Is 'Showtime' Off the Field Too Thielen's Ride from Underdog to Record-Breaking WR Shanahan and His Son Carter Are Hyped for Carter V Browns Winning Off the Field with Community Service Conner's Journey from Beating Cancer to Starting RB Does Donovan McNabb Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote? B/R Fantasy Expert Matt Camp Gives His Picks for Keep or Release After Week 2 Does Hines Ward Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote? Right Arrow Icon

WEAKNESSES

—Straight-line speed only, not much wiggle in his hips; improved hips will lead to better routes.

—A work in progress as an in-line blocker; good strength and hand use but still needs to find the "want to" to be a blocker.

—Lacks acceleration off the line and in routes; needs to play with more suddenness from the snap.

—Took a beating during his three years in the SEC; durability questions are a concern.

OVERALL

Okwuegbunam has all of the tools you could want at the tight end position, but his struggles to stay on the field at Missouri is an issue. If he can remain healthy in the NFL, his size and athleticism are good enough to make him a legitimate threat down the field and in the red zone.

GRADE: 76

PRO COMPARISON: Mike Gesicki/Bucky Hodges