Devin Asiasi NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for New England Patriots' Pick

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

Devin Asiasi, UCLA

TE5

STRENGTHS

—Arguably the best hands among the tight end class; sure-handed and tough, doesn't put the ball on the ground.

—Well-rounded game that lends itself to playing in-line or slot tight end at 6'3" and 257 pounds.

—Plenty of yards-after-catch ability with good athleticism and a frame that defenders don't want to tackle.

—Willing and able blocker who excels at move blocks where he comes from a pre-snap motion and angles into a defender to kick them out in the run game.

—Doesn't let defenders knock him off his route path and has enough strength to separate from safeties and linebackers on routes over the middle.

WEAKNESSES

—Only one year of production at UCLA after transferring from Michigan.

—4.73-second 40-yard time was a bit disappointing; doesn't help his case as more of a flex tight end.

—Not too explosive in the open field; straight-line speed and limited lateral agility.

—Made a lot of contested catches, which suggests he struggled to separate from Pac-12 defenders.

OVERALL

Asiasi might never be a Pro Bowler, but he will at a minimum be a good starter or high-level rotational player. With so many teams focused on adding depth at tight end to emulate what Baltimore has done offensively, Asiasi's traits as a three-down player are valuable.

GRADE: 75

PRO COMPARISON: Dawson Knox/Chris Herndon