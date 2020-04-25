Harrison Bryant NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Cleveland Browns' Pick

Harrison Bryant NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Cleveland Browns' PickApril 25, 2020
TE Harrison Bryant, FAU
STRENGTHS
—Has good length and uses it in his play.
—Classy, boujee and nasty. Can play in-line tight end, make you miss with agility or run you over.
—Ran a lot of great routes, but FAU's offensive line did not allow the quarterback time to find him.
—Uses acceleration off the line of scrimmage to open up the route tree and create space.
—Played offensive line and won the Baldwin County (Georgia) Defensive Player of the Year award in high school; shows knowledge and foundational skills as a blocker.
WEAKNESSES
—Lets defenders jar the ball loose after he has made the catch.
—Too many focus drops; looks for what he can do after the catch or who is about to hit him before making the grab.
—Needs to play with more leverage blocking; low man wins and he can get too high.
—Limited catch radius with body control.
OVERALL
Bryant perfectly fits the modern mold of what tight ends must be. The 2019 John Mackey Award winner is productive, athletic, tough and nasty. He's a do-it-all tight end who will only be limited by the imagination of his offensive coordinator.
GRADE: 77
PRO COMPARISON: Greg Olsen/Luke Willson
