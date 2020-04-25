Harrison Bryant NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Cleveland Browns' Pick

Paul Vernon/Associated Press

TE Harrison Bryant, FAU

STRENGTHS

—Has good length and uses it in his play.

—Classy, boujee and nasty. Can play in-line tight end, make you miss with agility or run you over.

—Ran a lot of great routes, but FAU's offensive line did not allow the quarterback time to find him.

—Uses acceleration off the line of scrimmage to open up the route tree and create space.

—Played offensive line and won the Baldwin County (Georgia) Defensive Player of the Year award in high school; shows knowledge and foundational skills as a blocker.

Video Play Button OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped Le'Veon's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with Jets WR Metcalf Looks Ready to Destroy NFL Combine or Take Down Thanos Friends to Foes, Ex-UGA Teammates Meet in Super Bowl Cooks Gave a Super Gift to This Rams Employee Mahomes Loves Ketchup as Much as Torching Defenses Bears Hoping to Ride Club Dub to the Super Bowl The Worst Fantasy Football Punishments for Last Place NFL Players Bring Soccer Traditions to the NFL JuJu Is a Man of the People Bills Superfan 'Pancho Billa' Continues to Inspire Happy 26th Birthday to OBJ 🎉 Mahomes Is 'Showtime' Off the Field Too Thielen's Ride from Underdog to Record-Breaking WR Shanahan and His Son Carter Are Hyped for Carter V Browns Winning Off the Field with Community Service Conner's Journey from Beating Cancer to Starting RB Does Donovan McNabb Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote? B/R Fantasy Expert Matt Camp Gives His Picks for Keep or Release After Week 2 Does Hines Ward Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote? Right Arrow Icon

WEAKNESSES

—Lets defenders jar the ball loose after he has made the catch.

—Too many focus drops; looks for what he can do after the catch or who is about to hit him before making the grab.

—Needs to play with more leverage blocking; low man wins and he can get too high.

—Limited catch radius with body control.

OVERALL

Bryant perfectly fits the modern mold of what tight ends must be. The 2019 John Mackey Award winner is productive, athletic, tough and nasty. He's a do-it-all tight end who will only be limited by the imagination of his offensive coordinator.

GRADE: 77

PRO COMPARISON: Greg Olsen/Luke Willson