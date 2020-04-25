Harrison Bryant NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Cleveland Browns' Pick

Matt Miller@nfldraftscoutNFL Draft Lead WriterApril 25, 2020

Florida Atlantic tight end Harrison Bryant is seen against Ohio State during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
Paul Vernon/Associated Press

TE Harrison Bryant, FAU

      

STRENGTHS

—Has good length and uses it in his play. 

—Classy, boujee and nasty. Can play in-line tight end, make you miss with agility or run you over. 

—Ran a lot of great routes, but FAU's offensive line did not allow the quarterback time to find him. 

—Uses acceleration off the line of scrimmage to open up the route tree and create space. 

—Played offensive line and won the Baldwin County (Georgia) Defensive Player of the Year award in high school; shows knowledge and foundational skills as a blocker. 

Video Play Button

  1. OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped

  2. Le'Veon's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with Jets

  3. WR Metcalf Looks Ready to Destroy NFL Combine or Take Down Thanos

  4. Friends to Foes, Ex-UGA Teammates Meet in Super Bowl

  5. Cooks Gave a Super Gift to This Rams Employee

  6. Mahomes Loves Ketchup as Much as Torching Defenses

  7. Bears Hoping to Ride Club Dub to the Super Bowl

  8. The Worst Fantasy Football Punishments for Last Place

  9. NFL Players Bring Soccer Traditions to the NFL

  10. JuJu Is a Man of the People

  11. Bills Superfan 'Pancho Billa' Continues to Inspire

  12. Happy 26th Birthday to OBJ 🎉

  13. Mahomes Is 'Showtime' Off the Field Too

  14. Thielen's Ride from Underdog to Record-Breaking WR

  15. Shanahan and His Son Carter Are Hyped for Carter V

  16. Browns Winning Off the Field with Community Service

  17. Conner's Journey from Beating Cancer to Starting RB

  18. Does Donovan McNabb Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote?

  19. B/R Fantasy Expert Matt Camp Gives His Picks for Keep or Release After Week 2

  20. Does Hines Ward Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote?

Right Arrow Icon

      

WEAKNESSES

—Lets defenders jar the ball loose after he has made the catch.

—Too many focus drops; looks for what he can do after the catch or who is about to hit him before making the grab. 

—Needs to play with more leverage blocking; low man wins and he can get too high. 

—Limited catch radius with body control. 

      

OVERALL

Bryant perfectly fits the modern mold of what tight ends must be. The 2019 John Mackey Award winner is productive, athletic, tough and nasty. He's a do-it-all tight end who will only be limited by the imagination of his offensive coordinator.

           

GRADE: 77

PRO COMPARISON: Greg Olsen/Luke Willson

Related

    NFL Draft Trades 2020: Tracking Latest Details for Every Deal

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NFL Draft Trades 2020: Tracking Latest Details for Every Deal

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Pro Bowl LT Trent Williams Traded to 49ers

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Pro Bowl LT Trent Williams Traded to 49ers

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Burrow Has Been Studying Bengals' Offense

    No. 1 pick has been going over Bengals' offense 'for weeks now' and is 'so far ahead' 👀

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Burrow Has Been Studying Bengals' Offense

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Round 4: Live Grades 🔠

    @MikeTanier grades every pick on Day 3

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Round 4: Live Grades 🔠

    Mike Tanier
    via Bleacher Report