Cole Kmet NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Chicago Bears' Pick

Notre Dame tight end Cole Kmet (84) celebrates an 8-yard touchdown reception during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Virginia Tech, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

TE Cole Kmet, Notre Dame

     

STRENGTHS

—Traditional in-line tight end with an amazing height/weight/speed combination at 6'6", 262 lbs and a 4.70-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine.

—Reliable hands-catcher; can extend through, over and around defenders to make catches in traffic. 

—Doesn't shy away from contact in his routes and will box out defenders to shield the ball.

—Immediate red-zone weapon thanks to his size and catch radius. 

—Can move piles in the run game and use his size to beat press coverage; can also split out wide to catch defenses off-guard. 

—Physical with the ball in his hands; will fight to get first downs and shorter second and third downs. 

—Can run a variety of routes and even win vertically up the seam. 

WEAKNESSES

—Still developing strength and hands as a blocker; by no means a liability, but still not a weapon. 

—Slow, clunky feet out of his stance and plays too high. 

—Limited mobility as a move or slot tight end. 

—Will absorb a lot of hits going over the middle and fighting for yards, which could result in missed games. 

     

OVERALL

Kmet has all of the tools NFL teams want in a three-down tight end. He's big enough to play next to the tackle, can help in the run game and is a vertical threat up the seam. While he might not have world-class athleticism or straight-line speed, Kmet is athletic enough to beat linebackers and safeties in his routes. He projects as the best tight end in the 2020 class and should be a rookie starter or high-level contributor.

    

GRADE: 86

PRO COMPARISON: Tyler Eifert/Luke Wilson

