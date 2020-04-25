Freddie Swain NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Seattle Seahawks' Pick

Florida wide receiver Freddie Swain (16) runs from the Auburn defense on his way to a 64-yard touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
WR Freddie Swain, Florida

       

STRENGTHS

—Speedy slot prospect with return skills to help on special teams.

—Easy movement off the line of scrimmage and quick buildup speed.

—Has quick, crisp and precise footwork on short routes.

—Impressive catch radius considering he isn't the biggest prospect (6'0", 197 lbs); will get low or go high to grab the ball.

—Good overall athleticism shows up pre-and post-catch; has some yards-after-catch value.

       

WEAKNESSES

—Lets the ball into his frame early and often; could see a high number of drops against more physical cover men.

—Dances too much early in the route and must clean up wasted steps.

—Body isn't suited to handle press coverage; will need to live in the slot to get free releases.

—Routes get rounded and soft, which won't work against disciplined NFL corners.

—Learned to win on speed alone and hasn't become a nuanced route-runner.

OVERALL

Swain has upside as a speedy threat from the slot and potential punt returner, but he must become a much better route-runner to be trusted on underneath passes. His timing will be thrown off by wasted movements and steps trying to separate from NFL cornerbacks. There's developmental talent here, but also bad habits that need work.

      

GRADE: 59

PRO COMPARISON: Robert Foster/Jehu Chesson

