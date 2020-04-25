Darnell Mooney NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Chicago Bears' Pick

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

WR34 Darnell Mooney, Tulane

STRENGTHS

—Small (5'10", 176 lbs) but exceptionally fast (4.38-second 40-yard dash) with vertical speed to burn by defenders.

—Three-year starter with good experience throughout the offense.

—Explosive yards-after-catch player who can take screens and dump-offs and turn them into chunk plays.

—Good speed and explosiveness throughout his routes.

—Light on his feet and agile making transitions.

—Athletic ability is a major plus; has raw tools that could be developed into more of a playmaking offensive weapon.

WEAKNESSES

—Limited production in college; 2019 season saw 48 catches for 713 yards and five touchdowns.

—Drops were a huge issue; hands aren't reliable in traffic.

—Routes are rounded and loose; isn't crisp with his footwork and doesn't sink his hips.

—Body type limits him to a slot-only role.

—Made a ton of contested catches in college, which raises questions since he has legit speed. Why isn't he separating more?

OVERALL

Mooney checks boxes for speed and athleticism, but he lacks size and struggled throughout his college career to consistently make catches. Without a background as a returner, he could be seen as a major developmental prospect. His big-play ability justifies taking a shot on him, though.

GRADE: 59

PRO COMPARISON: Travis Benjamin/Keke Coutee