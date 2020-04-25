Quez Watkins NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Philadelphia Eagles' Pick

Mike Comer/Getty Images

WR Quez Watkins, Southern Miss

STRENGTHS

—Legit NFL speed with a 4.35-second 40-yard dash.

—Good overall athlete who can run past defenders and has short-area shake.

—Zone beater who can sprint through open areas and free himself from coverage.

—Athleticism shows up when he's asked to get vertical for the ball or track it over his shoulder.

—Potential to make an impact as a return man.

—Quick in and out of cuts and can be an effective short-to-intermediate receiver with slot value.

—Could see looks as a jet sweep option.

WEAKNESSES

—Shut down by Alabama defense and has struggled against top competition.

—Not physical enough to beat press coverage or make contested catches in traffic.

—Gets bogged down at the line of scrimmage by good press cornerback technique.

—Ball awareness is poor within his route; often late to adjust or can't locate the pass.

—Doesn't love catching in traffic and won't sell out for passes.

OVERALL

Watkins' athleticism is a selling point, but his limited route tree and lack of physicality could keep him from cracking a wide receiver depth chart. Watkins' added value as a return man will give him a good chance to make a roster as a later-round pick.

GRADE: 61

PRO COMPARISON: Dante Pettis/Johnnie Dixon