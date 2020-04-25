James Proche NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Baltimore Ravens' Pick

Butch Dill/Associated Press

WR25 James Proche, SMU

STRENGTHS

—Super productive receiver (111 catches in 2019) with highlight-reel-worthy plays.

—Ball skills and catch radius are Odell Beckham-like; able to contort his body and make absurd catches.

—Great hands; ball rarely ends up on the turf.

—Aggressively pursues the football and will put his body on the line to make plays.

—Slot build with good quickness and agility on short routes.

—Good inside/outside footwork; cuts are quick and sharp.

—Doesn't play like a small wide receiver.

WEAKNESSES

—Doesn't pop off the tape athletically; limited speed and play power.

—Has not produced down the field and could be limited to short and intermediate routes.

—Press coverage basically shuts him down at the line of scrimmage.

—Did not consistently face NFL-caliber level of competition.

—Teams will be betting on his hands and ball skills over athleticism.

OVERALL

Proche managed to get better every year in college, and he's a reliable, consistent receiver who will get knocked for a lack of elite size or speed. He could easily factor into an NFL offense early in his career thanks to his positive traits. His use and expectations must be managed, and he doesn't have a high developmental ceiling, but Proche has NFL traits.

GRADE: 68

PRO COMPARISON: Willie Snead/Taywan Taylor