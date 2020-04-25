Tyler Johnson NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Pick

Paul Beaty/Associated Press

WR24 Tyler Johnson, Minnesota

STRENGTHS

—Highly productive receiver with more than 1,000 yards in each of the last two seasons, with 25 touchdowns in that time.

—Strong hands to make acrobatic catches; isn't afraid to make jumping catches and fight for the ball.

—Is unbeatable on contested catches.

—Thick, filled-out frame is NFL-ready.

—Had plenty of success working as a deep threat against college cornerbacks.

WEAKNESSES

—Left the Shrine Game without participating and sat out agility drills at the NFL Scouting Combine; with pro days canceled, teams have nothing to work with outside of Minnesota game film.

—Speed looks questionable on film; has to separate with his hands at the top of the route.

—Big-time drops problem (more than 20 in three years).

—Doesn't get into his route with speed and is delayed getting off the line.

—Might have to play from the slot to get free releases in the NFL.

OVERALL

Johnson is a hard player to evaluate. He dominated in the Gophers scheme that fed him touches, but he doesn't have the physical tools (speed, agility) that you normally use to project forward to the NFL. Johnson struggles with drops and doesn't have the juice needed to run away from NFL-caliber defenders. Scouts also worried about an entitled attitude—something many pointed to when he opted out of the Shrine Game and combine. The stats are there, but Johnson has many lingering questions on his scouting report.

GRADE: 68

PRO COMPARISON: Tre'Quan Smith/Lil'Jordan Humphrey