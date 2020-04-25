Isaiah Coulter NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Houston Texans' Pick

Matt Miller@nfldraftscoutNFL Draft Lead WriterApril 25, 2020

BLACKSBURG, VA - OCTOBER 12: Wide receiver Isaiah Coulter #8 of the Rhode Island Rams makes a reception against the Virginia Tech Hokies in the second half at Lane Stadium on October 12, 2019 in Blacksburg, Virginia. (Photo by Michael Shroyer/Getty Images)
Michael Shroyer/Getty Images

WR22 Isaiah Coulter, Rhode Island

STRENGTHS

—Checks the boxes for height, length, speed, athleticism at 6’2” and 198 pounds.

—High-upside player with the tools to develop into a much better than player than prospect.

—Easy mover who can blow by cornerbacks with good speed.

—Quick in space and handles cuts with nice agility and balance.

—Goes up high to score on high-point catches.

—Has a ton of raw potential just waiting to be developed.

—Good yards-after-catch player at a small-school level.

WEAKNESSES

—Low level of competition; was able to produce with athleticism and not position-based traits.

—Routes are raw—maybe the most raw in the entire class—and will need attention.

—Doesn't always attack the ball and must improve at the catch point.

—Has a laid-back style of play that could benefit from more aggression.

OVERALL

Coulter is a boom-or-bust player who has the goods to be a starter but must develop his all-around game. He was able to dominate at Rhode Island with speed and quickness but must become a better route-runner and more aggressive to break into an NFL starting lineup. The potential is sky-high, though.

           

GRADE: 69

PRO COMPARISON: Robert Woods/Dante Pettis

