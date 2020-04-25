Isaiah Coulter NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Houston Texans' Pick

Michael Shroyer/Getty Images

WR22 Isaiah Coulter, Rhode Island

STRENGTHS

—Checks the boxes for height, length, speed, athleticism at 6’2” and 198 pounds.

—High-upside player with the tools to develop into a much better than player than prospect.

—Easy mover who can blow by cornerbacks with good speed.

—Quick in space and handles cuts with nice agility and balance.

—Goes up high to score on high-point catches.

—Has a ton of raw potential just waiting to be developed.

—Good yards-after-catch player at a small-school level.

Video Play Button OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped Le'Veon's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with Jets WR Metcalf Looks Ready to Destroy NFL Combine or Take Down Thanos Friends to Foes, Ex-UGA Teammates Meet in Super Bowl Cooks Gave a Super Gift to This Rams Employee Mahomes Loves Ketchup as Much as Torching Defenses Bears Hoping to Ride Club Dub to the Super Bowl The Worst Fantasy Football Punishments for Last Place NFL Players Bring Soccer Traditions to the NFL JuJu Is a Man of the People Bills Superfan 'Pancho Billa' Continues to Inspire Happy 26th Birthday to OBJ 🎉 Mahomes Is 'Showtime' Off the Field Too Thielen's Ride from Underdog to Record-Breaking WR Shanahan and His Son Carter Are Hyped for Carter V Browns Winning Off the Field with Community Service Conner's Journey from Beating Cancer to Starting RB Does Donovan McNabb Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote? B/R Fantasy Expert Matt Camp Gives His Picks for Keep or Release After Week 2 Does Hines Ward Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote? Right Arrow Icon

WEAKNESSES

—Low level of competition; was able to produce with athleticism and not position-based traits.

—Routes are raw—maybe the most raw in the entire class—and will need attention.

—Doesn't always attack the ball and must improve at the catch point.

—Has a laid-back style of play that could benefit from more aggression.

OVERALL

Coulter is a boom-or-bust player who has the goods to be a starter but must develop his all-around game. He was able to dominate at Rhode Island with speed and quickness but must become a better route-runner and more aggressive to break into an NFL starting lineup. The potential is sky-high, though.

GRADE: 69

PRO COMPARISON: Robert Woods/Dante Pettis