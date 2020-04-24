Van Jefferson NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Los Angeles Rams' Pick

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

WR Van Jefferson, Florida

STRENGTHS

—Deep threat with NFL bloodlines.

—Consistent, reliable hands; impressed daily at the Senior Bowl with playmaking catches.

—Quick mover with impressive speed to run away and separate from cornerbacks.

—Good agility shows up on routes with his ability to make quick cuts and transitions.

—Routes are developed and sharp; knows how to set up coverages and keep corners guessing. Best route-runner in the class.

WEAKNESSES

—Jones fracture in foot found at NFL Scouting Combine.

—23-year-old prospect who is likely maxed out on his potential.

—Limited production at Florida.

—Press coverage essentially shuts him down.

—Lacks play strength; won't compete on contested catches and doesn't break tackles.

OVERALL

Jefferson comes into the NFL with major experience in the SEC, but his lack of play strength and his advanced age as a prospect are concerning. A foot injury found at the combine shut down his predraft process, but teams were already worried about his relatively lean frame and lack of production. Jefferson has the tools to be a WR3 or WR4 but must get stronger.

GRADE: 75

PRO COMPARISON: Josh Reynolds/Kendrick Bourne