Antonio Gandy-Golden NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for the Redskins' Pick

Matt Miller@nfldraftscoutNFL Draft Lead WriterApril 25, 2020

Liberty wide receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden (11) runs during an NCAA college football game against Louisiana Lafayette, Saturday, September 7, 2019, in Lafayette, La. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
Tyler Kaufman/Associated Press

WR17 Antonio Gandy-Golden, Liberty

STRENGTHS

—Big (6'4", 223 lbs) prospect with good buildup speed and an amazing catch radius.

—Deep threat with an ability to locate and get off the turf to make grabs.

—Great agility and balance; can stop, cut, and explode well.

—Picks up yards after the catch that you don't expect from a big target.

—Natural athlete who plays like a small forward when the ball is in the air.

—Offers big development possibilities once surrounded by NFL coaching and talent.

WEAKNESSES

—Faced low level of competition; beat up on smaller, slower cornerbacks.

—Below-average speed for a starting NFL wide receiver.

—Average short-area quickness.

—Must correct drops from not securing the ball.

—Big target in press coverage who must learn to disengage from cornerbacks.

           

OVERALL

Gandy-Golden offers a fun collection of traits as a big-bodied deep threat, but his lack of speed and production against NFL-caliber cornerbacks will be a concern. His poor testing at the NFL Scouting Combine won't help alleviate any of those questions. Gandy-Golden is a developmental project with high upside but a low floor.

GRADE: 73

PRO COMPARISON: Allen Lazard/Cody Latimer

