Gabriel Davis NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Buffalo Bills' Pick

Matt Miller@nfldraftscoutNFL Draft Lead WriterApril 25, 2020

Central Florida wide receiver Gabriel Davis makes a touchdown catch against Stanford during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
John Raoux/Associated Press

WR16 Gabriel Davis, UCF

STRENGTHS

—Well-built player (6'2", 216 lbs) with a high-cut frame and long stride.

—Attacks jump balls and has tools to win on contested catches.

—Has enough speed to take a slant route to the house; will turn on the jets post-catch.

—Wins downfield with good body adjustments and awareness.

—Strong at the line of scrimmage; uses his frame to keep defenders off the ball.

—21-year-old prospect with a lot of room for development.

—Limited drops on strong hands.

—Reliable red-zone target and outside-the-hashes threat.

Video Play Button

  1. OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped

  2. Le'Veon's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with Jets

  3. WR Metcalf Looks Ready to Destroy NFL Combine or Take Down Thanos

  4. Friends to Foes, Ex-UGA Teammates Meet in Super Bowl

  5. Cooks Gave a Super Gift to This Rams Employee

  6. Mahomes Loves Ketchup as Much as Torching Defenses

  7. Bears Hoping to Ride Club Dub to the Super Bowl

  8. The Worst Fantasy Football Punishments for Last Place

  9. NFL Players Bring Soccer Traditions to the NFL

  10. JuJu Is a Man of the People

  11. Bills Superfan 'Pancho Billa' Continues to Inspire

  12. Happy 26th Birthday to OBJ 🎉

  13. Mahomes Is 'Showtime' Off the Field Too

  14. Thielen's Ride from Underdog to Record-Breaking WR

  15. Shanahan and His Son Carter Are Hyped for Carter V

  16. Browns Winning Off the Field with Community Service

  17. Conner's Journey from Beating Cancer to Starting RB

  18. Does Donovan McNabb Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote?

  19. B/R Fantasy Expert Matt Camp Gives His Picks for Keep or Release After Week 2

  20. Does Hines Ward Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote?

Right Arrow Icon

            

WEAKNESSES

—Route tree is limited and will need work.

—Route stem looks soft; must work on sharp, crisp cuts and comebacks.

—Doesn't have a nuanced set of moves to shake cornerbacks in press coverage.

—Not particularly quick or fluid and must win on breaking routes.

—Straight-line speed is his specialty, but he lacks burst when asked to change direction.

OVERALL

There are times when Davis wows you with his hands, production and ability to beat press coverage, and then there are others where you wonder how he'll ever separate in the NFL. He's a project, but he's a high-ceiling player with good hands, good size and enough speed to find a home in an NFL wide receiver corps. 

GRADE: 75

PRO COMPARISON: Quincy Enunwa/Daurice Fountain

Related

    Buffalo's Updated Depth Chart After Jake Fromm Pick

    Buffalo Bills logo
    Buffalo Bills

    Buffalo's Updated Depth Chart After Jake Fromm Pick

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Jake Fromm Scouting Report

    Buffalo Bills logo
    Buffalo Bills

    Jake Fromm Scouting Report

    Matt Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    Eagles Trade for WR Goodwin

    49ers trade WR Marquise Goodwin to Philadelphia

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Eagles Trade for WR Goodwin

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    49ers Trade RB Breida to Miami

    NFL logo
    NFL

    49ers Trade RB Breida to Miami

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report