Gabriel Davis NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Buffalo Bills' Pick

WR16 Gabriel Davis, UCF

STRENGTHS

—Well-built player (6'2", 216 lbs) with a high-cut frame and long stride.

—Attacks jump balls and has tools to win on contested catches.

—Has enough speed to take a slant route to the house; will turn on the jets post-catch.

—Wins downfield with good body adjustments and awareness.

—Strong at the line of scrimmage; uses his frame to keep defenders off the ball.

—21-year-old prospect with a lot of room for development.

—Limited drops on strong hands.

—Reliable red-zone target and outside-the-hashes threat.

WEAKNESSES

—Route tree is limited and will need work.

—Route stem looks soft; must work on sharp, crisp cuts and comebacks.

—Doesn't have a nuanced set of moves to shake cornerbacks in press coverage.

—Not particularly quick or fluid and must win on breaking routes.

—Straight-line speed is his specialty, but he lacks burst when asked to change direction.

OVERALL

There are times when Davis wows you with his hands, production and ability to beat press coverage, and then there are others where you wonder how he'll ever separate in the NFL. He's a project, but he's a high-ceiling player with good hands, good size and enough speed to find a home in an NFL wide receiver corps.

GRADE: 75

PRO COMPARISON: Quincy Enunwa/Daurice Fountain