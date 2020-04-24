Devin Duvernay NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Baltimore Ravens' Pick

Chuck Burton/Associated Press

WR Devin Duvernay, Texas

STRENGTHS

—Led the Big 12 with 105 catches in 2019.

—Elite slot receiver with quickness, downfield speed and a thick/muscular build.

—Excellent open-field vision to find creases to run through.

—Dynamic player on screens; quick hands and can get upfield to full speed in a hurry.

—Will fight through physicality in his route; won't get rubbed off course by a defender.

—Isn't afraid of linebackers or safeties on slants.

WEAKNESSES

—Relied on screen game to get open.

—Only one year of major production at Texas.

—Has never faced press coverage.

—Limited route tree; will have to work primarily from the slot.

—Will be scheme-specific and even position-specific, as he must work from the slot on short, quick passes.

OVERALL

Duvernay is the type of wide receiver Tom Brady would love—he boasts reliable hands, short-area quickness and toughness on underneath routes. Duvernay projects as a perfect safety valve on underneath routes, but don't ask him to play outside, and don't ask him to be a deep threat. Let him work underneath and you have a weapon.

GRADE: 76

PRO COMPARISON: Golden Tate/Tavon Austin