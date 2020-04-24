Tee Higgins NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Cincinnati Bengals' Pick

Mike McCarn/Associated Press

STRENGTHS

—Vertical stretch wide receiver with big frame that makes him a powerhouse on 50-50 balls.

—Ball skills for days with excellent vision, body control and strong hands.

—Adjusts his body well to make acrobatic plays on the ball.

—Red-zone magnet who scored 25 touchdowns over the last two seasons.

—Ate up press coverage with his size and length at the line of scrimmage.

—Has good buildup speed and a long stride that allows him to get some push down the field.

—Gigantic catch radius.

—Sure-handed; gained the trust of his quarterback as a safety valve.

Video Play Button OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped Le'Veon's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with Jets WR Metcalf Looks Ready to Destroy NFL Combine or Take Down Thanos Friends to Foes, Ex-UGA Teammates Meet in Super Bowl Cooks Gave a Super Gift to This Rams Employee Mahomes Loves Ketchup as Much as Torching Defenses Bears Hoping to Ride Club Dub to the Super Bowl The Worst Fantasy Football Punishments for Last Place NFL Players Bring Soccer Traditions to the NFL JuJu Is a Man of the People Bills Superfan 'Pancho Billa' Continues to Inspire Happy 26th Birthday to OBJ 🎉 Mahomes Is 'Showtime' Off the Field Too Thielen's Ride from Underdog to Record-Breaking WR Shanahan and His Son Carter Are Hyped for Carter V Browns Winning Off the Field with Community Service Conner's Journey from Beating Cancer to Starting RB Does Donovan McNabb Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote? B/R Fantasy Expert Matt Camp Gives His Picks for Keep or Release After Week 2 Does Hines Ward Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote? Right Arrow Icon

WEAKNESSES

—Doesn't appear to have the speed to run away from defenders.

—Lacks juice to separate on vertical routes and often has to win with contested catches.

—Would like to see him play more physically on breaking routes.

—Doesn't have burst and quick movements working out of breaks.

OVERALL

Tee Higgins was seen as a potential WR1 when he exploded onto the scene as a freshman, and he probably would be in most drafts. But a lack of elite speed and a talented cast of wideouts in this year's draft class has him ranked as WR5 instead. Higgins would be ideal for an offense that favors the deep ball. He's almost unstoppable working down the field with his speed, elite hands and an unbelievable catch radius. Higgins is NFL-ready and should make an immediate impact.

GRADE: 89

PRO COMPARISON: Allen Robinson/Josh Doctson