Raymond Calais NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Pick

Brian Blanco/Associated Press

RB21 Raymond Calais, Louisiana-Lafayette

STRENGTHS

—Can be a change-of-pace back paired with a bigger back.

—Boasts track-star speed; will be an option as a return specialist and special teams player.

—Quick and agile feet in the open field.

—Small target area for defenders; hard to find in the pile.

WEAKNESSES

—Does not have the desired size for an NFL running back at 5'8", 188 pounds.

—Limited pass-catching production at Louisiana-Lafayette.

—Easily brought down by arm tackles and did not run through enough tackles.

—Limited route-runner out of the backfield; will need to develop more in the passing game to stay on a roster.

OVERALL

Calais has the body type and skills profile of a solid rotational back, but he lacks the power or hands to be a high-touch role player. His speed and agility will be intriguing, but a future on special teams and working his way into a third-down role will be keys.

GRADE: 60

PRO COMPARISON: Raheem Mostert/Donnel Pumphrey