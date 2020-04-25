Raymond Calais NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Pick

Matt Miller@nfldraftscoutNFL Draft Lead WriterApril 25, 2020

Louisiana-Lafayette running back Raymond Calais (4) fends off Appalachian State defensive back Kaiden Smith (13) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in the Sun Belt Football Championship on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Boone, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)
Brian Blanco/Associated Press

RB21 Raymond Calais, Louisiana-Lafayette

STRENGTHS

—Can be a change-of-pace back paired with a bigger back.

—Boasts track-star speed; will be an option as a return specialist and special teams player.

—Quick and agile feet in the open field.

—Small target area for defenders; hard to find in the pile.

     

WEAKNESSES

—Does not have the desired size for an NFL running back at 5'8", 188 pounds.

—Limited pass-catching production at Louisiana-Lafayette.

—Easily brought down by arm tackles and did not run through enough tackles.

—Limited route-runner out of the backfield; will need to develop more in the passing game to stay on a roster.

     

OVERALL

Calais has the body type and skills profile of a solid rotational back, but he lacks the power or hands to be a high-touch role player. His speed and agility will be intriguing, but a future on special teams and working his way into a third-down role will be keys.

Video Play Button

     

GRADE: 60

PRO COMPARISON: Raheem Mostert/Donnel Pumphrey

