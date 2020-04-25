Raymond Calais NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Pick

Raymond Calais NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Tampa Bay Buccaneers' PickApril 25, 2020
RB21 Raymond Calais, Louisiana-Lafayette
STRENGTHS
—Can be a change-of-pace back paired with a bigger back.
—Boasts track-star speed; will be an option as a return specialist and special teams player.
—Quick and agile feet in the open field.
—Small target area for defenders; hard to find in the pile.
WEAKNESSES
—Does not have the desired size for an NFL running back at 5'8", 188 pounds.
—Limited pass-catching production at Louisiana-Lafayette.
—Easily brought down by arm tackles and did not run through enough tackles.
—Limited route-runner out of the backfield; will need to develop more in the passing game to stay on a roster.
OVERALL
Calais has the body type and skills profile of a solid rotational back, but he lacks the power or hands to be a high-touch role player. His speed and agility will be intriguing, but a future on special teams and working his way into a third-down role will be keys.
GRADE: 60
PRO COMPARISON: Raheem Mostert/Donnel Pumphrey
