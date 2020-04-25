Lamical Perine NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for New York Jets' Pick

John Raoux/Associated Press

Lamical Perine, Florida

RB15

STRENGTHS

—Runs with a low pad level and fights through arm tackles.

—Experience as a special teams player will be a tiebreaker vs. other running backs in the draft and for a roster spot.

—Exceptional receiver out of the backfield; caught 40 passes at Florida his senior year.

—Patient runner with the ability to find holes and get extra yards.

WEAKNESSES

—Had a productive career but was never the No. 1 guy on the Gators; only had two games with 100-plus yards and never carried the ball more than 17 times in a game his senior year.

—Some call it patience; some call it lack of burst.

—Willing to take on the blitz but struggles to recognize blitzers.

—Lacks the agility to make guys miss.

OVERALL

Perine had a good career at Florida, but he was never the bell cow or dominant player fans wanted to see. While he had his moments (such as the Auburn game), he never took over games and showed a limited ability to make players miss. Perine got his start by contributing on special teams, and he may need to showcase those talents in the NFL.

GRADE: 64

PRO COMPARISON: Chester Taylor/Devontae Booker