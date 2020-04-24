Antonio Gibson NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Washington Redskins' Pick

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

RB Antonio Gibson, Memphis

STRENGTHS

—Listed at receiver and primarily played receiver at Memphis, but had enough big runs and enough size (6’0”, 228 lbs) to project at running back.

—More of an offensive weapon than anything; can comfortably run routes from the slot or the backfield with plus hands.

—Ran a 4.39-second 40-yard dash at the combine, showing he is a height/weight/speed guy; can use his speed in the return game.

—Runs a variety of routes; can be more than a wheel or flat route-runner.

WEAKNESSES

—Projects as a running back but played mostly slot receiver and at times looked like a tight end.

—Developmental running back; only 33 carries in his career at Memphis.

—How is he going to deal with the contact of playing running back in the NFL? Will he, or will he strictly be a receiver?

—Raw and unpolished routes; cuts aren't crisp or well-timed.

OVERALL

Gibson doesn't have a true position, which many teams would consider a negative. But he's dangerous with the ball in his hands out of the slot, backfield or as a returner. The guy can do it all.

GRADE: 64

PRO COMPARISON: Cordarrelle Patterson/Denard Robinson