Antonio Gibson NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Washington Redskins' Pick

Antonio Gibson NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Washington Redskins' PickApril 25, 2020
RB Antonio Gibson, Memphis
STRENGTHS
—Listed at receiver and primarily played receiver at Memphis, but had enough big runs and enough size (6’0”, 228 lbs) to project at running back.
—More of an offensive weapon than anything; can comfortably run routes from the slot or the backfield with plus hands.
—Ran a 4.39-second 40-yard dash at the combine, showing he is a height/weight/speed guy; can use his speed in the return game.
—Runs a variety of routes; can be more than a wheel or flat route-runner.
OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped
Le'Veon's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with Jets
WR Metcalf Looks Ready to Destroy NFL Combine or Take Down Thanos
Friends to Foes, Ex-UGA Teammates Meet in Super Bowl
Cooks Gave a Super Gift to This Rams Employee
Mahomes Loves Ketchup as Much as Torching Defenses
Bears Hoping to Ride Club Dub to the Super Bowl
The Worst Fantasy Football Punishments for Last Place
NFL Players Bring Soccer Traditions to the NFL
JuJu Is a Man of the People
Bills Superfan 'Pancho Billa' Continues to Inspire
Happy 26th Birthday to OBJ 🎉
Mahomes Is 'Showtime' Off the Field Too
Thielen's Ride from Underdog to Record-Breaking WR
Shanahan and His Son Carter Are Hyped for Carter V
Browns Winning Off the Field with Community Service
Conner's Journey from Beating Cancer to Starting RB
Does Donovan McNabb Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote?
B/R Fantasy Expert Matt Camp Gives His Picks for Keep or Release After Week 2
Does Hines Ward Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote?
WEAKNESSES
—Projects as a running back but played mostly slot receiver and at times looked like a tight end.
—Developmental running back; only 33 carries in his career at Memphis.
—How is he going to deal with the contact of playing running back in the NFL? Will he, or will he strictly be a receiver?
—Raw and unpolished routes; cuts aren't crisp or well-timed.
OVERALL
Gibson doesn't have a true position, which many teams would consider a negative. But he's dangerous with the ball in his hands out of the slot, backfield or as a returner. The guy can do it all.
GRADE: 64
PRO COMPARISON: Cordarrelle Patterson/Denard Robinson
Antonio Gibson Scouting Report