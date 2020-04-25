Eno Benjamin NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Arizona Cardinals' Pick

Ben Margot/Associated Press

RB Eno Benjamin, Arizona State

STRENGTHS

—Great pass-catching production at Arizona State; had 77 receptions over his last two seasons.

—Will change speed and direction to make defenders miss.

—Undersized but carried the load for the Sun Devils with nearly 600 career carries.

—Willing and able to get his nose dirty in pass protection.

—Runs hard in the open field and won't slow his pace for would-be tacklers in space.

WEAKNESSES

—More quick than fast.

—Spends too much time trying to set up runs and ends up getting tackled for a loss.

—Won't run through many defenders.

—His best production comes in the passing game.

—Production plummeted in 2019; one-year wonder in college.

OVERALL

Benjamin profiles best as a complementary back who would work in tandem with a power or featured runner. He brings excellent speed and receiving skills to the table but is not an effective inside runner because of his limited size and power. Benjamin could be a productive addition to an NFL offense if he gets fed touches in the passing game and on outside runs.

GRADE: 67

PRO COMPARISON: James White/Giovani Bernard