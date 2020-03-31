2020 NFL Mock Draft: Latest Predictions for 1st-Round Prospects

Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

As March comes to an end, we will officially be in the same calendar month as the 2020 NFL draft.

That means the big questions that have been generated throughout the pre-draft process will be answered in just a few weeks. Where the biggest prospect will land, the biggest surprise and biggest draft-day fall are just some of the intriguing storylines that will develop as teams prepare to make their selections.

For now, we're still left to our best guesses as to what those storylines will be.

Joe Burrow is slotted in as the No. 1 pick. He's probably been the top choice since the night he capped off an unbelievable season by completing 31-for-49 passes for 463 yards and five touchdowns in the National Championship Game if not before.



The rest is anyone's guess. Chase Young is widely expected to be the No. 2 selection, but if anyone wants to ensure they end up with Tua Tagovailoa, there may be a trade up to the spot. That one domino alone would shake the whole process.

Below are predictions for all 32 picks in the first round and a look at some teams who could shake up the draft.

2020 NFL Mock Draft

1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

2. Washington Redskins: Chase Young, Edge, Ohio State

3. Detroit Lions: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

4. New York Giants: Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

5. Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

6. Los Angeles Chargers: Jordan Love, QB, Utah State

7. Carolina Panthers: Derrick Brown, DL, Auburn

8. Arizona Cardinals: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

9. Jacksonville Jaguars: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

10. Cleveland Browns: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

11. New York Jets: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

12. Las Vegas Raiders: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

13. San Francisco 49ers (via Indianapolis Colts): Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama

15. Denver Broncos: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

16. Atlanta Falcons: K'Lavon Chaisson, Edge, LSU

17. Dallas Cowboys: Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU

18. Miami Dolphins (via Pittsburgh Steelers): Josh Jones, OT, Houston

19. Las Vegas Raiders (via Chicago Bears): Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (via Los Angeles Rams): Javon Kinlaw, DL, South Carolina

21. Philadelphia Eagles: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

22. Minnesota Vikings (via Buffalo Bills): CJ Henderson, CB, Florida

23. New England Patriots: Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

24. New Orleans Saints: Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU

25. Minnesota Vikings: A.J. Epenesa, Edge, Iowa

26. Miami Dolphins (via Houston Texans): J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State

27. Seattle Seahawks: Yetur Gross-Matos, Edge, Penn State

28. Baltimore Ravens: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU

29. Tennessee Titans: A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson

30. Green Bay Packers: Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU

31. San Francisco 49ers: Ross Blacklock, DL, TCU

32. Kansas City Chiefs: Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

The Giants: Offensive Line or Isaiah Simmons?

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

One day, it feels like the Giants will take an offensive tackle; the next day, it feels like they'll fall in love with the athleticism and hyper-versatility of Isaiah Simmons.

General manager David Gettleman is in a great place. He's likely to snag a franchise cornerstone regardless of which option they go with.

The case for a tackle is simple. They are all-in on Daniel Jones as the franchise quarterback and need to do what they can to protect him. That would include surrounding him with an offensive line to keep him upright, and there are plenty of first-round tackles who can do that.

Selecting at No. 4, the Giants are likely to get their pick of the crop.

However, Bleacher Report's Matt Miller reported there's a belief among NFL scouts that the Giants' moves this offseason indicate they'll take Simmons.

One scout said: "They kept Nate Solder and added an OK right tackle in [Cameron] Fleming. I think they're set up to wait on a tackle."

It's worth noting that the options at tackle don't dry out in the second round. The Giants have the 36th overall choice as well, and offensive tackles Lucas Niang, Austin Jackson, Ezra Cleveland and Isaiah Wilson could all be available going into the round.

Any one of those prospects would give them competition for Fleming at the right tackle spot.

There's no analog for Simmons in the second round. Guys who can shift seamlessly between safety and linebacker with multiple responsibilities within the defense aren't generally available in the second round.

The Giants are an important team to watch because they could start the run on tackles earlier than expected if they scoop up someone like Mekhi Becton or Tristan Wirfs. If not, they'll likely take one of the top defensive talents if they aren't a trade-up target for teams looking to jump ahead of the Dolphins.

In short, the Giants are one of the draft's biggest wild cards.

Chargers: Trade Up, Herbert or Love?

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Chargers come into the draft with an obvious need for a quarterback. Philip Rivers is gone, and Tyrod Taylor appears to be the immediate plan but that's not a legitimate long-term option.

Unfortunately for them, they are in the dubious position of being the third quarterback-needy team in the order with Burrow and Tagovailoa standing out as the best prospects at that position.

So the Chargers need to either trade in front of the Dolphins to get Tagovailoa or make a choice between Justin Herbert and Jordan Love.

Herbert seems to be the consensus pick, but we shouldn't rule out the latter moving to L.A.

Todd McShay of ESPN also believes Love could be the choice:

"In apples-to-apples situations, like the Senior Bowl and the combine, Love stood out. He has a huge arm, strong instincts and mobility in the pocket. NFL teams want quarterbacks who can create in today's game, and that's exactly what Love does. Philip Rivers won't be back, and Tyrod Taylor could act as a bridge to Love."

There's a stigma with Love because he comes from a small school in Utah State and threw 17 interceptions to 20 touchdowns in his final season with the Aggies. However, he's shown NFL arm strength and tools in his time there. The turnovers can be chalked up to a quarterback trying to make the best of a bad situation with few receivers.

With Taylor in place, the Chargers have to take the guy with the higher ceiling. They may feel that is Love with his quick release and ability to make plays when things break down.

If they surprise everyone and go with Love over Herbert or trade up to get Tagovailoa, the Chargers can quickly alter a lot of teams' plans.

Jaguars: Surprise Quarterback Team?

Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

Once you get past the Chargers in the order, it's hard to pinpoint the next team that could go for a quarterback. Love or Herbert will be available, but it's hard to find the team who will take the odd man out.

Miller's intel points to the Jaguars being a team to watch when it comes to quarterback. A scout reportedly told him, "...this is one of the most secretive GMs in football. If he wants a quarterback—and I think a lot of their moves point to that—then no one will know until he executes a trade up to get one."

That was in regards to the team being a trade up for a Tagovailoa candidate, but what if Justin Herbert falls to the Jaguars?

The argument against the pick is Gardner Minshew II, who showed a lot of promise in going 6-6 with the team and throwing for 21 touchdowns and six interceptions. Jacksonville traded Nick Foles to the Bears in a display of confidence that Minshew can be the quarterback moving forward.

Trading Foles also cleared one of their biggest contracts from the books and lessened the team's investment in the quarterback position.

Is a sixth-round pick going to keep the Jags from taking one of the top quarterbacks in the draft? That's the question. Getting rid of Foles opens the team up for business in taking another quarterback.

After choosing between Minshew or Herbert, they would likely have a trade asset on their hands. Quarterbacks with promise are always a good asset to have, and the team is clearly in asset-acquisition mode after offseason trades of Calais Campbell, A.J. Bouye and Foles.