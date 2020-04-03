The Biggest Boom-or-Bust Players in the 2020 NFL Draft

0 of 10

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

Potential is both a glorious and dangerous word. As Hall of Fame coach Bill Parcells famously said, "Potential means you haven't done anything yet."

The intersection of potential and production is a sliding scale based on the individual. Some prospects display outstanding upside yet never produce to expected levels. Others aren't considered elite athletes yet performed at a high level year after year. The label of being a boom-or-bust prospect often exists on the extreme ends of this spectrum.

NFL scouting circles must discern how those things translate to the next level. Evaluators concentrate on traits and an individual's makeup to see if a player's potential is ready to explode at the next level or his skill set falls somewhat short.

The Minnesota Vikings' Danielle Hunter managed 4.5 career sacks at LSU. He's now counted among the league's best sack artists. Colt McCoy was one of the best quarterbacks in college football history. He's not a starting-caliber player in the NFL.

Translatable traits or lack thereof are a significant portion of each evaluation, but injury and personal histories play a part as well. Not everyone is ready to play professional football from a physical or mental standpoint, even if they have the on-field skills to do so.

Any of these factors are reasons why certain prospects are far riskier compared to others, thus earning the label of being boom-or-bust options.