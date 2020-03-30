Anonymous NFL GM Thinks COVID-19 Affected Free-Agent Contracts, Roster Moves

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

At least one NFL general manager believes the coronavirus pandemic was responsible for fewer massive contracts this offseason.

"Some owners have to be concerned there might not be football, or it might be a shortened season, and their income could be drastically affected," the GM told Peter King of NBC Sports. "It's just uncertainty, and when there's uncertainty, some owners don't want to commit the money they usually do."

While the league still conducted free agency amid the pandemic, teams were unable to travel to meet with players in person.

There are some notable names, such as defensive end Jadeveon Clowney and quarterback Cam Newton, who remain unsigned after teams were unable to travel to conduct physicals.

Teams have also been unable to travel to meet with draft prospects, which is all the more notable after many pro days were canceled. The draft is still scheduled to take place from April 23 to April 25, but it will no longer be a public event in front of thousands of fans in Las Vegas like originally scheduled.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the league is planning on using the draft to help drive charitable funds for the fight against the coronavirus.

While there were some notable long-term deals, such as Amari Cooper and Robert Quinn signing five-year pacts, many of the biggest moves came via trade: DeAndre Hopkins, Calais Campbell, Stefon Diggs, DeForest Buckner, Nick Foles, Darius Slay.

For now, the start of the 2020 season is still on track for its scheduled start, but Bleacher Report's Mike Freeman reported, "An increasing pessimism is spreading among some coaches that the start of the season will not begin as scheduled."