Anonymous NFL GM Thinks COVID-19 Affected Free-Agent Contracts, Roster Moves

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMarch 30, 2020

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 21: Footballs sit on the field before the game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium on December 21, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

At least one NFL general manager believes the coronavirus pandemic was responsible for fewer massive contracts this offseason.

"Some owners have to be concerned there might not be football, or it might be a shortened season, and their income could be drastically affected," the GM told Peter King of NBC Sports. "It's just uncertainty, and when there's uncertainty, some owners don't want to commit the money they usually do."

While the league still conducted free agency amid the pandemic, teams were unable to travel to meet with players in person.

There are some notable names, such as defensive end Jadeveon Clowney and quarterback Cam Newton, who remain unsigned after teams were unable to travel to conduct physicals.

Teams have also been unable to travel to meet with draft prospects, which is all the more notable after many pro days were canceled. The draft is still scheduled to take place from April 23 to April 25, but it will no longer be a public event in front of thousands of fans in Las Vegas like originally scheduled.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the league is planning on using the draft to help drive charitable funds for the fight against the coronavirus.

While there were some notable long-term deals, such as Amari Cooper and Robert Quinn signing five-year pacts, many of the biggest moves came via trade: DeAndre Hopkins, Calais Campbell, Stefon Diggs, DeForest Buckner, Nick Foles, Darius Slay.

Video Play Button

For now, the start of the 2020 season is still on track for its scheduled start, but Bleacher Report's Mike Freeman reported, "An increasing pessimism is spreading among some coaches that the start of the season will not begin as scheduled."

Read 1 Comment

Don’t let them do all the trash talkingGet the B/R app to join the conversation

Related

    Brady Re-Watches Pats-Falcons Super Bowl 👀

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Brady Re-Watches Pats-Falcons Super Bowl 👀

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    B/R's GOAT Sim Madden Rosters

    😎 Montana 49ers' QB1 😮 Saquon Giants' starting RB 📲 Tap for every team's all-time Madden roster

    NFL logo
    NFL

    B/R's GOAT Sim Madden Rosters

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Every Team's Biggest Need Late in FA

    There's a hole on each team that needs to be filled before the regular season

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Every Team's Biggest Need Late in FA

    Kristopher Knox
    via Bleacher Report

    Bargain-Bin Free Agents Who Can Still Help Teams

    There are underrated vets—players without an All-Pro or Pro Bowl season—who can still make a difference

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Bargain-Bin Free Agents Who Can Still Help Teams

    Maurice Moton
    via Bleacher Report