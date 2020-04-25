Nate Stanley NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Minnesota Vikings' Pick

Matt Miller@nfldraftscoutNFL Draft Lead WriterApril 25, 2020

Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

QB Nate Stanley, Iowa

          

STRENGTHS

—Big-armed, experienced three-year starter from the Big Ten. 

—Play-action passer with an arm to reach all three levels of the field.

—Release is compact and fast. No wasted movement.

—Gets through progressions and hasn’t turned the ball over at a high rate. Smart, efficient passer.

—Executes well on play action and can operate under center. Could be a fit in a Bruce Arians-like offense.

        

WEAKNESSES

—Accuracy below the level of an NFL starter.

—Downfield accuracy is the worst in the 2020 quarterback class.

—Doesn’t offer mobility; is a pure pocket passer.

—Played in run-heavy offense that didn’t ask him to throw the ball at a level of other CFB quarterbacks.

—Limited exposure to deep-passing-game elements.

      

Video Play Button

OVERALL

Stanley doesn’t have great accuracy, but he also was in the most archaic offense of any 2020 quarterback prospect. He wasn’t throwing the ball 50 times per game in the SEC or Big 12, which is both a strength and a weakness. Stanley has developable traits in arm strength and decision-making, but he will require a scheme that values arm strength and doesn’t put a high emphasis on mobility.

       

GRADE: 60

PRO COMPARISON: Drew Stanton/Davis Webb

