James Morgan NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for New York Jets' Pick

Matt Miller@nfldraftscoutNFL Draft Lead WriterApril 25, 2020

Florida International quarterback James Morgan (12) drops back to pass against Tulane during an NCAA football game on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
Matthew Hinton/Associated Press

QB James Morgan, Florida International

       

STRENGTHS

—Bowling Green signee who transferred to FIU and started two seasons.

—Top-flight arm strength allows him to make every throw.

—Good pocket mobility with enough athleticism to make plays when the pass rush gets through.

—Strong short-to-intermediate passer when he gets into a rhythm. 

—Drops by his receivers affected completion percentage; supporting cast was below average.

      

WEAKNESSES

—Accuracy is a big issue; completed only 58 percent of his passes in 2019.

—Doesn't lead players through space; throws to open receivers only.

—Lot of passes miss high and wide. Isn't a naturally accurate player.

—Takes too many chances with his arm strength.

—Long, labored delivery is easy for defenders to jump.

      

OVERALL

Morgan has some traits that will excite NFL teams (arm strength, mobility), but he isn't accurate enough to profile as a potential starting quarterback. He has value as a good backup in a vertical passing scheme, but unless he completely reworks his mechanics and accuracy, it's hard to envision him becoming more than a QB2.

     

GRADE: 59

PRO COMPARISON: Garrett Gilbert/Kyle Lauletta

