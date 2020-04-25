Cole McDonald NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Tennessee Titans' Pick

Andres Leighton/Associated Press

QB Cole McDonald, Hawaii

STRENGTHS

—Two-year starter who had a ton of production.

—Gunslinger who will take big chances down the field and trusts his arm to fit the ball into tight windows.

—Good athlete who can move in and out of the pocket; ran a 4.58-second 40-yard dash.

—Has room on his frame to continue adding bulk/strength.

—Gets through reads fast and can find third and fourth options.

—Anticipates throws well and has good timing.

—Shows soft touch to layer the ball over defenders.

WEAKNESSES

—Accuracy is spotty and inconsistent.

—Strong arm, but not an accurate deep-ball thrower.

—Mechanics are sloppy with a long, slow release.

—Holds the ball too long in the pocket.

—Arm strength is average at best, and the ball often floats or comes out without velocity.

—Cannot drive the ball into tight windows.

OVERALL

McDonald is an intriguing developmental option at quarterback because of his athleticism and ability to read a defense, but his lack of accuracy and arm strength leave him with limited tools to develop. His inability to drive the ball will plague him against tight coverage in the NFL, and there isn’t an ideal scheme fit that would cover up his weaknesses. McDonald grades out as a late-round option with a backup ceiling.

GRADE: 55

PRO COMPARISON: Trace McSorley/David Fales