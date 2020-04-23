Joe Burrow NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Cincinnati Bengals' Pick

Associated Press

QB1 Joe Burrow-LSU

STRENGTHS

—Son of a former college coach (Jimmy Burrow) with excellent character.

—High football IQ with the ability to call plays in the huddle, read defenses at the line of scrimmage and make adjustments as needed.

—Extremely poised under pressure.

—Continually keeps eyes downfield in a muddy pocket.

—Able to move up and out of the pocket with quickness and a natural feel for defenders.

—Can throw from multiple platforms (i.e. on the move, stepping up, across his body)

—Throws with the touch to lead receivers to daylight; ball is rarely behind the player.

—Works through progressions and routinely throws to third or fourth option.

—Deep ball shows excellent touch to drop the ball in the bucket over the top.

—Will stand in pocket to make throws under pressure.

—Athletic mover in space and can pick up yards on designed runs.

—Top-tier confidence and poise.

WEAKNESSES

—Lacks elite arm strength.

—Can struggle to throw outside the numbers due to lack of power.

—One year of top-end production.

—23-year-old rookie.

OVERALL

Burrow is the best quarterback in the 2020 NFL draft class and one of the best quarterback prospects in the last decade. He’s smart, poised, athletic, accurate and tough. What he lacks in arm strength, he makes up for in preparation and anticipation. Unlike many quarterbacks, Burrow is not scheme-dependent, and he has the tools to elevate the talent around him. He projects as a Day 1 starter with the upside to become a Pro Bowl-level quarterback.

GRADE: 96 (Top 5 Pick/All-Pro Potential)

PRO COMPARISON: Andrew Luck/Alex Smith