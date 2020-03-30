NFL Free Agency 2020: Predicting Landing Spots for Under-the-Radar Targets

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

As another week of NFL free agency begins, there are still plenty of talented players on the market.

Experienced quarterbacks such as Cam Newton and Jameis Winston are still without teams, while star defensive end Jadeveon Clowney is also one of the best players who is available.

And as negotiations continue between players and teams, there are sure to be some notable signings to come, potentially as soon as this week.

There are also some free agents who have flown a bit under the radar this offseason. They're talented players, too, who could make a big impact for a team in 2020 and beyond. And it will be interesting to see who heads where in the rest of the offseason.

Here's a look at three under-the-radar free agents, along with predictions for where each will sign.

Logan Ryan, CB

One of the best cornerbacks on the market this offseason, Logan Ryan is still without a team nearly two weeks since the free-agency period began. He's now the best remaining defensive back and should provide a boost to a team's secondary when he eventually signs.

The Rutgers product has been a consistent player over his seven-year career with the Patriots and Titans. Last season for Tennessee, he had four interceptions while setting career highs with 16 games started, 113 tackles, 18 pass deflections, four forced fumbles and 4.5 sacks.

Still only 29, Ryan apparently doesn't believe he should make less than he did last season, as NFL Network's Ian Rapoport recently reported that the cornerback is looking to make at least $10 million per year, even if that means signing a short-term deal with a team.

Although a return to the Titans could be possible, he would be a great fit for the Vikings, who have lost Xavier Rhodes, Trae Waynes and Mackensie Alexander this offseason. Ryan would help Minnesota fill one of those voids and keep it competitive in the NFC North in the near future.

Prediction: Vikings

Delanie Walker, TE

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Another former Titan on the market is Delanie Walker, who was released by the team on March 13. The obvious concern for potential suitors is his ability to stay healthy, as he's played only eight games over the last two seasons.

But when the 35-year-old is on the field, he has the potential to be one of the NFL's top tight ends. He had at least 800 receiving yards every season from 2014-17 as he became a key component of Tennessee's offense.

Not only can Walker help in the passing game, but he's also a strong blocker, which should lead to a team giving him an opportunity despite his past injury concerns.

The Patriots need a starting tight end after Ben Watson retired earlier this offseason, and Walker would be a great potential fit. They'll likely be starting a young quarterback (Jarrett Stidham or a draft pick) who could benefit from having an experienced tight end to throw to. So it would make sense for the Central Missouri product to head to New England for the 2020 season.

Prediction: Patriots

Damarious Randall, S

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

After notching at least three interceptions in each of his first four NFL seasons, Damarious Randall had none last year for the Browns. He was also limited to 11 games as he dealt with a hamstring injury for part of the season.

However, the former first-round pick of the Packers still has a lot of potential at only 27, and he could provide a boost to a team's secondary. That's especially the case because of his flexibility, as he's played both cornerback and safety in his career.

Earlier this offseason, ESPN's Josina Anderson reported that the Redskins, Raiders and Seahawks all had interest in Randall, but nothing has materialized over the last two weeks.

However, expect that to change soon, with Randall being one of the top defensive backs still available on the market. Washington would be a great fit, as the Arizona State product could unite with veteran Landon Collins to give the team a talented safety duo in its secondary.

Prediction: Redskins