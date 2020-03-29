NFL Draft Prospects 2020: Spotlighting Underrated Stars Available in Late Rounds

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Not every NFL star was selected in the first round of the draft. Or even the second or third.

While the later rounds of the NFL draft don't draw as much hype during the buildup to the event, there will be players selected who could turn into starters and future Pro Bowlers. It's happened plenty of times in the past, and it's sure to happen again.

Here are three underrated players who could be picked late on the second day of the draft (third round) or perhaps not even until the third (fourth round or later).

Eno Benjamin, RB, Arizona State

Anybody who watched Pac-12 football the past two seasons knows that Eno Benjamin is capable of some impressive runs. During that time, he rushed for 2,725 yards and 26 touchdowns while being an integral part of Arizona State's offense.

Benjamin further improved his draft stock with a solid showing at the NFL Scouting Combine. He's not one of the fastest running backs in the class, but he ran the 40-yard dash in a respectable 4.57 seconds while also impressing in the three-cone drill (6.97 seconds) and recording a 39-inch vertical.

Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports describes Benjamin as "a bouncy, multiple-cut runner with dazzling feet and plus contact balance along with excellent vision to knife through traffic between the tackles." Benjamin can also be a contributor in the passing game, recording 77 receptions over the past two seasons.

While there are likely a handful of running backs who will be drafted before Benjamin, he has a potential to be a sleeper pick for a team selecting in the third or fourth round. And while he may not be an immediate starter in the NFL, he could be a valuable asset for an offense in 2020.

Derrek Tuszka, DE, North Dakota State

Sam Wasson/Getty Images

Derrek Tuszka is likely not a name with which too many football fans are familiar heading into the 2020 draft. That could change soon.

Playing at the FCS level for North Dakota State, Tuszka was a big reason for the Bison's recent success. He was a three-year starter at defensive end and had 29.5 sacks, which ranked fifth in program history. North Dakota State has won the FCS championship each of the past three seasons.

Although Tuszka played FCS ball, he shouldn't be overlooked by NFL teams. At the combine, he showcased his solid speed and agility for a defensive lineman, and he could develop into an even stronger player.

Tuszka should continue to get better, especially as he starts to gain NFL experience. Whichever team drafts him would be getting a player who could turn into a key member of its defensive line in the future.

James Morgan, QB, Florida International

Doug Murray/Associated Press

Four quarterbacks are likely to be selected in the first round of the draft, and there has been a lot of speculation about which teams will pick them. Florida International's James Morgan is not one of those, but he is also drawing plenty of interest from NFL teams.

According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, numerous NFL teams were recently "closely vetting" Morgan, a group that notably included the New England Patriots. With Tom Brady now a Tampa Bay Buccaneer, New England could draft a quarterback to compete with Jarrett Stidham for its starting job, and Morgan would be an interesting selection on the second or third day of the draft.

Over the past two seasons, Morgan passed for 5,287 yards and 40 touchdowns, which both rank second in program history. He was a breakout player for the Panthers after spending his first two college seasons at Bowling Green.

While Morgan likely won't be a starter to begin his NFL career, he has the potential to develop into one. It will be interesting to see which team drafts him and under whom he will have a chance to learn for the next season or two.