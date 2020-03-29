NFL Free Agents 2020: Predictions for Cam Newton, Top Remaining QBs

Mike McCarn/Associated Press

The quarterback market has greatly changed since the start of the NFL's free-agency period March 18.

Tom Brady (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) and Philip Rivers (Indianapolis Colts) were the biggest names to head to new teams. The Tennessee Titans brought back Ryan Tannehill on a four-year deal. And perhaps most surprising were the moves made by the Carolina Panthers, who signed Teddy Bridgewater and then released Cam Newton to take their franchise in a new direction.

Newton is one of several experienced free-agent quarterbacks looking for a team for the 2020 season and potentially beyond. In addition to the former NFL MVP, fellow former No. 1 pick Jameis Winston and former Super Bowl champion Joe Flacco are on the market.

Where will those veteran quarterbacks end up? Here's a look at their situations and a prediction for each.

Cam Newton

Perhaps Newton will head to a team such as the New England Patriots or Los Angeles Chargers to be their starting quarterback for 2020. However, both of those scenarios seem a bit unlikely.

New England appears ready to insert Jarrett Stidham as its starter, and if it changes its mind, it could draft a quarterback with the No. 23 pick. Los Angeles has veteran Tyrod Taylor, but it owns the No. 6 pick in the draft, so it could obtain one of the top quarterbacks in this year's class, such as Oregon's Justin Herbert.

That doesn't leave many starting opportunities available for Newton, but he could do something similar to what Tannehill did last year, joining a team as a backup and waiting for a chance to get back on the field to prove himself.

If that happens, Newton could be a great fit with the Denver Broncos. Although Denver is moving forward with Drew Lock as its starting quarterback, he played only five games in his rookie season. Having Newton behind an unproven youngster would be beneficial for all parties. In Newton's case, it could be his best opportunity to get on the field and prove he can return to the form he showed when he won MVP in 2015.

Prediction: Broncos

Jameis Winston

It appears likely that Winston may also have to sign a short-term, prove-it deal with a team. And for him, the key will be to show that he can limit his turnover problems after throwing an NFL-high 30 interceptions last season for the Buccaneers.

Although Winston won't be returning to Tampa Bay, he may not be leaving Florida. Both the Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars could be potential fits for the 26-year-old quarterback.

While Miami will likely use the No. 5 pick in the draft to select a quarterback, it could be interested in adding Winston to either start or serve as a backup this season. Gardner Minshew II will likely be Jacksonville's starter, but it could use an experienced backup, as Minshew has played only 14 career games.

Because of that, the Jaguars will be the one that signs Winston, giving him a chance to play should Minshew struggle or get hurt. It would be a good opportunity for Winston to prove he's still capable of playing at a high level.

Prediction: Jaguars

Joe Flacco

Flacco became a free agent when he was released by the Broncos on March 19. He spent only one season in Denver, passing for 1,822 yards, six touchdowns and five interceptions in eight games.

Not only is Flacco unlikely to be signed to be a starter, but there also may be some injury concerns regarding the 35-year-old. He suffered a herniated disk in his neck midway through last season, and he was released with a failed physical designation.

If Flacco can get healthy, he could be a valuable veteran backup for a team. One fit could be the New York Jets, as he could mentor the 22-year-old Sam Darnold in his third NFL season.

Although Flacco might not get much more action on the field, don't expect him to retire. He will sign a one-year deal with New York and will stay ready in case it needs him to fill in.

Prediction: Jets