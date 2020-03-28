John Lynch: 'No Excuses, No Explanations' for 49ers with Remote 2020 NFL Draft

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorMarch 28, 2020

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: General manager John Lynch of the San Francisco 49ers looks on prior to Super Bowl LIV against the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The 2020 NFL draft will go on as planned in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, although the selection process will not be held in Las Vegas as previously scheduled. 

The pre-draft preparation period has also been radically altered, most notably with all 32 team facilities shut down until at least April 8, when the league will reassess the policy.

That's forced NFL coaches and executives to work from home, and San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch gave fans a look into his office setup while noting that his team must press on in the face of unique challenges.

"I'm thankful for the terrific work that our entire staff—from our scouts, our coaches, our IT, our video—to get ready for this draft," Lynch said per Cam Inman of the Bay Area News Group.

"This draft is absolutely huge for us, so there's no excuses, no explanations. We've got to get our work done, albeit from home. We've been killing the Zoom meetings. I should have bought stock in Zoom."

The 49ers won the NFC title after finishing 13-3, but they lost the Super Bowl 31-20 to the Kansas City Chiefs.

This year's draft selection process is particularly important with the team owning the No. 13 and No. 31 overall picks, the former of which was acquired after the team dealt defensive lineman DeForest Buckner to the Indianapolis Colts.

Lynch also provided some kind words for first responders and others working during the COVID-19 pandemic, thanking "the many men and women that have been on the front line in this virus pandemic."

He added: "To the nurses, the doctors, the health-care workers, the police, the firemen, the people at the grocery stores that are going every day, the essential workers—we can't thank you enough."

Lynch also implored people to stay home, stay safe and keep in contact with any loved ones who might be lonely at this time.  

