2020 NFL Draft: Projections for Underrated 1st-Round Prospects

This year's NFL draft class is loaded with future stars. Prospects such as LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, Ohio State defensive lineman Chase Young and Clemson do-everything linebacker Isaiah Simmons are sure to be among the first ones selected.

But this is also a deep class at many positions. Even players who aren't selected until late in the opening round are talented prospects who have the potential to make a big impact in the NFL.

Here's a look at three underrated first-round prospects, along with predictions for where each will get drafted.

Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

Not only is Mekhi Becton big and strong, but he has great speed and agility for a player his size. At 6'7", 364 pounds, Becton was the heaviest player to run the 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine in less than 5.2 seconds since 2006, according to ESPN's Jeff Legwold, as he clocked in at 5.1 seconds.

There are several other top offensive linemen in this year's draft class, as Iowa's Tristan Wirfs, Alabama's Jedrick Wills Jr. and Georgia's Andrew Thomas should all be selected early, along with Becton. It's possible that all four will be drafted in the top 15.

Becton may not be the first one off the board, but he has the potential to be a dominant tackle in the NFL for years to come. He was a three-year starter at Louisville, which included earning first-team All-ACC honors and winning the Jacobs Blocking Award last season.

A great fit for Becton would be the Buccaneers, who should have high expectations for the 2020 season after signing veteran quarterback Tom Brady during free agency. Tampa Bay could use a player like Becton helping to protect Brady and to become a key cog of its offensive line. Expect Becton to begin his NFL career with the Bucs.

Prediction: No. 14 to Buccaneers

Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

This year's class is filled with talented wide receivers, and Justin Jefferson may be the fourth one drafted. Former Alabama standouts Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III and Oklahoma's CeeDee Lamb are all likely to be selected before him.

However, Jefferson has the potential to quickly make an impact in the NFL. He had 111 receptions for 1,540 yards and 18 touchdowns in 15 games, helping LSU cap a perfect season with a national championship.

There were some concerns about Jefferson's speed, but he quelled those by running the 40-yard dash in 4.43 seconds at the NFL Scouting Combine. That performance solidified him as a likely first-round pick as one of the best receivers in the class.

While Jeudy, Ruggs and Lamb will go to the teams drafting early that need receivers, Jefferson should be a perfect selection for the Eagles, who own the No. 21 pick. Alshon Jeffery led Philadelphia's wide receivers with 490 yards last season, and he played only 10 games. The Eagles need to get younger and deeper at the position, so Jefferson should be their selection.

Prediction: No. 21 to Eagles

Jordan Love, QB, Utah State

In some draft classes, Jordan Love could be one of the first players off the board. That won't be the case this year, though, because LSU's Joe Burrow, Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa and Oregon's Justin Herbert will also be available.

However, Love should be the fourth and final quarterback selected in the opening round of the draft, and he has a lot of potential heading into his NFL career. In 2018, he passed for 3,567 yards and 32 touchdowns for Utah State. He followed that up by passing for 3,402 yards and 20 touchdowns last season.

Love also had a strong showing at the NFL Scouting Combine, flashing his mobility with a 40-yard dash time of 4.74 seconds. He also looked impressive in the throwing drills that he participated in.

Although the Patriots could go with second-year quarterback Jarrett Stidham as the successor to Tom Brady, they won't be able to pass up Love when he's still on the board at the No. 23 pick. He'll head to New England to begin his career and potentially become its franchise quarterback.

Prediction: No. 23 to Patriots