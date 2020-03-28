NFL Mock Draft 2020: Projections for Top Prospects in Unpredictable 1st Round

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

There are two big reasons why the draft is the highlight of the NFL offseason. The first is that all 32 teams have the opportunity to come away as winners. The second is that the draft process is as unpredictable and as drama-drenched as anything the regular season has to offer.

This year's draft will be no different—even if the venue and the presentation are. The Cincinnati Bengals are widely expected to take LSU quarterback Joe Burrow with the No. 1 overall selection, but what happens after that is anyone's guess.

In fact, there's no guarantee that Cincinnati does take Burrow at No. 1. While it seems like the logical choice, the allure of extra draft picks—the Miami Dolphins own three in this year's first round alone—can change plans in a hurry.

Here we will take a crack at predicting an unpredictable first round while also examining some of the latest predraft buzz.

2020 NFL Mock Draft

1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

2. Washington Redskins: Chase Young, Edge, Ohio State

3. Detroit Lions: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

4. New York Giants: Jedrick Wills Jr., OT, Alabama

5. Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

6. Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

7. Carolina Panthers: Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

8. Arizona Cardinals: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

9. Jacksonville Jaguars: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

10. Cleveland Browns: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

11. New York Jets: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

12. Las Vegas Raiders: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

13. San Francisco 49ers (from Indianapolis): Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

15. Denver Broncos: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

16. Atlanta Falcons: Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama

17. Dallas Cowboys: K'Lavon Chaisson, Edge, LSU

18. Miami Dolphins (from Pittsburgh): Austin Jackson, OT, USC

19. Las Vegas Raiders (from Chicago): CJ Henderson, CB, Florida

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Rams): Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah

21. Philadelphia Eagles: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

22. Minnesota Vikings (from Buffalo): Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU

23. New England Patriots: Jordan Love, QB, Utah State

24. New Orleans Saints: Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor

25. Minnesota Vikings: A.J. Epenesa, Edge, Iowa

26. Miami Dolphins (from Houston): Yetur Gross-Matos, Edge, Penn State

27. Seattle Seahawks: Joshua Jones, OT, Houston

28. Baltimore Ravens: Curtis Weaver, Edge, Boise State

29. Tennessee Titans: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU

30. Green Bay Packers: Chase Claypool, WR, Notre Dame

31. San Francisco 49ers: Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU

32. Kansas City Chiefs: Damon Arnette, CB, Ohio State

Draft Will Proceed as Scheduled

Perhaps the biggest draft news to emerge recently is commissioner Roger Goodell's announcement that the event will unfold on schedule. Though the COVID-19 pandemic will affect how the draft is presented, it will still take place from April 23-25.

Goodell wrote the following in a memo to NFL teams, according to ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio:

"Everyone recognizes that public health conditions are highly uncertain and there is no assurance that we can select a different date and be confident that conditions will be significantly more favorable than they are today. I also believe that the Draft can serve a very positive purpose for our clubs, our fans, and the country at large, and many of you have agreed."

According to Sam Farmer of the Los Angeles Times, the league plans to hold the draft in a studio setting rather than in front of a crowd of fans. While this will take some of the pageantry away from the draft, it won't diminish the excitement of the process.

Some Are Not So High on Tagovailoa

Rogelio V. Solis/Associated Press

NBC Sports' Chris Simms recently ranked his top five quarterbacks in this draft class. He had Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa at No. 4—three spots behind Burrow—and it's fair to say that not everyone agreed with his opinion.

Brad Crawford of 247Sports called Simms' ranking of Tagovailoa "bizarre."

Simms cited Tagovailoa's injury concerns—he suffered a fractured and dislocated hip in 2019—as a primary reason to be down on him. Some former NFL talent-evaluators agree.

According to Dave Hyde of the South Florida Sun Sentinel, three former general managers believe that Tagovailoa is too big of a risk to be taken in the top five—at least for the Dolphins.

Whether Miami and general manager Chris Grier agree remains to be seen. However, if the Dolphins aren't sold at all on the quarterback's recovery, they could be out on him entirely. With travel and predraft visits banned by the NFL, Miami—along with the other 31 teams—only has combine medicals and online workout videos available with which to gauge the Crimson Tide star's health.

Raiders Can't Be Ruled Out as Quarterback-Seekers

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

While the Las Vegas Raiders don't appear to be in the market for a quarterback in this year's draft—they have Derek Carr and recently added Marcus Mariota to the mix—it's impossible to rule them out. That's the opinion of one longtime scout.

"[Head coach Jon Gruden] loves quarterbacks and thinks he can get the best out of all of them," the scout told Bleacher Report draft analyst Matt Miller. "Would it surprise me if he fell in love with Jordan Love or Justin Herbert and made a move to get them? Not one bit."

The Raiders own the 12th and 19th picks in Round 1. While those selections likely won't be enough to move up to No. 1, they may allow the Raiders to get into the top 10 for a prospect like Oregon's Herbert or Utah State's Love. There's a possibility one of those two falls outside of the top 10 and into Las Vegas' lap too.

The question is whether Gruden believes that a prospect like Herbert or Love provides more upside than either Carr or Mariota. The Raiders have done a terrific job of addressing needs in free agency, but they can definitely afford to use their first-round picks on positions other than quarterback.