MLBPA's Tony Clark: 'Possibility Exists' Games Will Be Played in Empty Stadiums

Blake SchusterCorrespondent IIMarch 27, 2020

FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2017, file photo, Executive Director of the Major League Players Association, Tony Clark, answers questions at a news conference in Phoenix. Players' union head Tony Clark is guarding against drawing any conclusions about the free-agent market based on Manny Machado’s contract and says Adam Wainwright’s recent comments about a possible strike were in line with the level of concern he hears from the pitcher’s colleagues. Clark met with the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, starting his spring training tour as several top players still look for teams. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)
Morry Gash/Associated Press

If Major League Baseball can begin its season in some form in 2020, it's possible fans won't watch it in person, per MLB Players Association executive director Tony Clark.

Clark noted the union is "very open" to banning fans should the league begin play before restrictions on large gatherings are relaxed.

Both MLB and the union are looking at all options to make the most out of what will be a shortened season, including increased double-headers, fewer off days and playing games in neutral stadiums. Additionally, Clark has not closed the door on playing an All-Star Game in some form, saying "everything is on the table" as the sides try to salvage the season. 

                   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Video Play Button

Read 1 Comment

Don’t let them do all the trash talkingGet the B/R app to join the conversation

Related

    MLB Details Criteria for Starting 2020 Season

    • No bans on mass gatherings • No travel restrictions • Medical experts determine games will not pose a risk to health of teams and fans

    MLB logo
    MLB

    MLB Details Criteria for Starting 2020 Season

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: MLB Playoffs Could Expand to 14 Teams

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Report: MLB Playoffs Could Expand to 14 Teams

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Mets Trying to 'Drum Up Interest' in Sale During Hiatus

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Report: Mets Trying to 'Drum Up Interest' in Sale During Hiatus

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report

    Power-Ranking MLB Second Basemen

    Ranking the heart of every team's infield

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Power-Ranking MLB Second Basemen

    Kerry Miller
    via Bleacher Report