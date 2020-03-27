MLBPA's Tony Clark: 'Possibility Exists' Games Will Be Played in Empty Stadiums

Morry Gash/Associated Press

If Major League Baseball can begin its season in some form in 2020, it's possible fans won't watch it in person, per MLB Players Association executive director Tony Clark.

Clark noted the union is "very open" to banning fans should the league begin play before restrictions on large gatherings are relaxed.

Both MLB and the union are looking at all options to make the most out of what will be a shortened season, including increased double-headers, fewer off days and playing games in neutral stadiums. Additionally, Clark has not closed the door on playing an All-Star Game in some form, saying "everything is on the table" as the sides try to salvage the season.

