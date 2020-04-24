Ross Blacklock Drafted by Texans: Houston's Updated Depth Chart After Round 2

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

TCU defensive tackle Ross Blacklock is the newest member of the Houston Texans after going 40th overall in the 2020 NFL draft on Friday.



Blacklock, a redshirt junior, stands 6'3" and 290 pounds. He amassed 40 tackles and 3.5 sacks in 2019, one year after a torn Achilles suffered during a 2018 preseason practice forced him off the field for an entire season.

Blacklock was a Freshman All-American in 2017 (27 tackles, two sacks) and earned Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year honors. He was a First Team All-Big 12 member in 2019.

Here's how the son of ex-Harlem Globetrotters coach Jimmy Blacklock fits into Houston's picture alongside some further analysis.

Depth Chart

LDE: Angelo Blackson, Charles Omenihu

NT: Ross Blacklock, Eddie Vanderdoes

RDE: J.J. Watt, Brandon Dunn

OLB: Whitney Mercilus, Duke Ejiofor

ILB: Benardrick McKinney, Peter Kalambayi

ILB: Zach Cunningham, Dylan Cole

OLB: Brennan Scarlett, Jacob Martin

CB: Bradley Roby, Gareon Conley

CB: Lonnie Johnson Jr., Vernon Hargreaves

FS: Justin Reid, Eric Murray

SS: Tashaun Gipson, A.J. Moore

Depth chart info provided by Ourlads and Over the Cap.

Analysts have mixed opinions on Blacklock's NFL potential, with two such examples below.

On one end, Anthony Treash of Pro Football Focus questioned his pass-rushing upside.

"Blacklock only has two full seasons of playing experience at TCU after missing all of 2018 due to injury, but he took a big step forward as a run-defender from 2017 to 2019, raising his grade in that facet from 71.9 to 89.5. While Blacklock’s pass-rushing did improve, it was marginal. Blacklock was a part of a scheme that gave him very few true pass-rush reps, and even then he still failed to crack the top-50 in pressure rate generated."

On the other, Joe Marino of the Draft Network ranks Blacklock 29th overall on his big board, writing the following:

"Ross Blacklock is a rare exciting defensive prospect from the Big Twelve with all the tools needed to be a dynamic playmaker in the NFL. While there will be quite a bit for him to acclimate to at the next level, Blacklock has the size, length, power, flexibility, athleticism and technique needed to develop."



Ultimately, Blacklock's potential is intriguing. He's only played two collegiate seasons but managed to earn significant accolades in a Power Five Conference. Granted, the Big 12 isn't known for its defensive prowess in a scoring-happy league, but Blacklock more than held his own and could be a disruptive force in the NFL.

Ultimately, the Houston Texans need defensive upgrades, especially after watching a 24-0 lead slither away in a 51-31 blowout to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Round.

Blacklock will help boost the Texans' defense and stay in-state to boot. He should help form a scary defensive line alongside J.J. Watt.