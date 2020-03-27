Broncos' Melvin Gordon Says He'd Avoid Chargers Holdout If He Could Do It Over

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

With the benefit of hindsight, Melvin Gordon says he would have handled his holdout with the Los Angeles Chargers last year differently.

Speaking to reporters Friday, Gordon explained he may have avoided holding out altogether.

"I probably would come back, more so because of my legacy and what I'm trying to do as a player and the mark I'm trying to leave," he said.

Gordon was in a stalemate with the Chargers last summer as he sought a long-term extension. His holdout lasted into the regular season, causing him to miss the first four games.

Even when Gordon returned to the lineup, his performance suffered a steep decline from 2018.

The Wisconsin alum had 1,375 yards from scrimmage, 14 total touchdowns and averaged 6.1 yards per touch two years ago.

In 12 games last season, Gordon's 908 yards from scrimmage, nine total touchdowns and 4.5 yards per touch were his lowest totals since his rookie campaign in 2015.

The Chargers committed to Austin Ekeler as their primary running back, giving him a four-year extension on March 6.

Gordon agreed to a two-year deal with the Denver Broncos worth $16 million on March 20. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the 26-year-old had a better offer from another team, but being able to play in the same division as the Chargers put Denver over the top.