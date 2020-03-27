Raiders Rumors: Latest on 2020 NFL Draft Plans, Nelson Agholor's Projected Role

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

The Las Vegas Raiders' free-agent moves allowed them to focus more on specific positions in April's NFL draft.

With two first-round picks, the Raiders could attack needs at wide receiver and defensive back to round out a successful offseason. At the moment, the secondary is headlined by recent signings Eli Apple and Jeff Heath, as well as second-year players Trayvon Mullen and Johnathan Abram

According to Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, selecting either a cornerback, safety or both in the draft "is almost inevitable."

Before the Raiders add to their secondary, they could give quarterback Derek Carr another weapon to work with at wide receiver. They signed Nelson Agholor in free agency, but more reinforcements could be on the way with the draft class so robust at the position.

Latest Raiders Buzz

Defensive Back Draft Plans

Bonsignore noted that the Raiders "don't have to reach to desperately fill a starting position" with Apple and Heath added in free agency.

The likely first-round spot to improve the secondary is No. 19, where a handful of corners could be available. Bleacher Report's Matt Miller had the Raiders taking Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy and Oklahoma pass-rusher Kenneth Murray in his most-recent mock draft.

In that projection, Florida defensive back C.J. Henderson went off the board at No. 17 to the Dallas Cowboys. If Henderson is not available at No. 19, the Raiders could target Alabama safety Xavier McKinney, Clemson cornerback A.J. Terrell or LSU corner Kristian Fulton.

Las Vegas benefited from the Clemson pipeline in 2019, when it brought in Mullen, defensive end Clelin Ferrell and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow. The Raiders also dipped into Alabama's talent pipeline by choosing running back Josh Jacobs.

If they follow a similar pattern in 2020, they could go after Terrell, McKinney or Alabama corner Trevon Diggs at No. 19.

If they take a wide receiver at No. 12, defensive back might be the best way to go since they do not select again until No. 80 in the third round. Adding a first-round pick to the secondary would give Jon Gruden a good young core to work with since Mullen and Abram are already in place.

The Raiders do not need to take a linebacker after adding Cory Littleton and Nick Kwiatkoski, and they have security in most areas of the defensive line.

Nelson Agholor

According to The Athletic's Vic Tafur, Agholor "will likely return punts" as part of his role with the Raiders.

The 26-year-old is scheduled to earn $1,047,500 in his one-year deal with the AFC West side after making $9.3 million with the Philadelphia Eagles last season.

Agholor returned eight kicks during his tenure with the Eagles, but his spot on the Raiders depth chart could force him into a more versatile role. Tyrell Williams is the No. 1 wide receiver, and if the Raiders take a wideout at No. 12 or No. 19, Agholor would be third on the depth chart at best.

He will have to compete with Zay Jones and Renfrow for that position, and after posting 363 receiving yards in 2019, he may have to prove his worth before earning a consistent spot on the field. That total would have made him the fourth-best Raiders receiver in 2019 behind tight end Darren Waller, Williams and Renfrow.

If targets are hard to come by, Agholor could carve out a niche for himself in the return game, which could bring him more offensive snaps if he impresses.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90. Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference. Contract information obtained from Spotrac.