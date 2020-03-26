NFL Foundation Donates $3.4 Million to Help Fight Coronavirus

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIMarch 26, 2020

An official ball for the NFL Super Bowl LIV football game with the Kansas City Chiefs logo that was made at the Wilson Sporting Goods Co. in Ada, Ohio, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. The Kansas City Chiefs will play the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl LIV on Feb. 2, in Miami. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Ron Schwane/Associated Press

The NFL Foundation has donated $3.4 million to relief efforts for the COVID-19 pandemic, the league announced Thursday.

That donation brought the NFL's donation total, alongside the NFL Players Association, teams, owners and players, to more than $35 million overall.

"We have all been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. "Now more than ever, we need to unify to stay home and stay strong. The NFL will continue to find ways to give our support so we can get through this time of uncertainty together."

The money is being split between the American Red Cross, Bob Woodruff Foundation, Boys & Girls Clubs of America, CDC Foundation, GENYOUth Foundation, Meals on Wheels America, Salvation Army, Team Rubicon, United Way and Wounded Warrior Project.

According to CNN, at least 80,837 people have the coronavirus in the United States.

