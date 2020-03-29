1 MLB Team from Every Division That Will Be Better Than You Think in 2020

0 of 6

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Regardless of when the 2020 Major League Baseball season begins, it will be about as full of surprises as every other campaign that's ever been played.

While we wait for the coronavirus pandemic to run its course, we thought we would predict a few surprises of the pleasant variety.

We've singled out one team from every division that could be better than expected in 2020. We're perhaps taking it for granted that people have modest or even low hopes for them, but we want to get it out there that these clubs are somewhere between not totally hopeless and low-key quite good.

We'll begin in the American League East and end in the National League West.