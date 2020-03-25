Buccaneers' Donovan Smith: 'I Do Like My Lineup Against Anybody' with Tom Brady

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Donovan Smith isn't shy about where his team stacks up against the rest of the NFL after adding the legendary Tom Brady.

"I definitely do like my lineup against anybody," he told TMZ Sports. "... We got a lot of pieces and stuff that play a pivotal part in our game and it's gonna be fun."

Brady may be past his prime at 42 years old, but it is no surprise Smith is excited to block for him. The all-time great quarterback has six championship rings, three league MVPs, two Offensive Player of the Year awards and 14 Pro Bowl nods and helped build one of the greatest dynasties the league has ever seen with the New England Patriots.

By contrast, the Buccaneers haven't even been to the playoffs since the 2007 campaign and haven't won a postseason game since the 2002 season.

Smith has missed just one game in five years since Tampa Bay selected him with a second-round pick in 2015, but his team is a mere 32-48 in those five seasons. Brady is someone who can help turn those struggles around, especially with some of the weapons he has around him.

Mike Evans and Chris Godwin are on the shortlist of the best one-two wide receiver combinations in the league and both went over 1,100 receiving yards last year. Their presence also opens up the middle of the field for tight ends Cameron Brate and O.J. Howard, who could thrive with Brady targeting them.

Even running back Ronald Jones looked ready to turn the corner with 225 all-purpose yards and a touchdown in his final two games last season.

Jameis Winston undercut Tampa Bay's talented offense with a head-turning 30 interceptions last season. Brady will surely cut back on those totals after throwing just eight last year and will look to elevate the Buccaneers into Super Bowl contenders.