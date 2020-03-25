Buccaneers' Donovan Smith: 'I Do Like My Lineup Against Anybody' with Tom Brady

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMarch 25, 2020

NASHVILLE, TN - AUGUST 18: Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the sidelines during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium during week 2 of the preseason on August 18, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Buccaneers defeated the Titans 30-14. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Donovan Smith isn't shy about where his team stacks up against the rest of the NFL after adding the legendary Tom Brady

"I definitely do like my lineup against anybody," he told TMZ Sports. "... We got a lot of pieces and stuff that play a pivotal part in our game and it's gonna be fun."

Brady may be past his prime at 42 years old, but it is no surprise Smith is excited to block for him. The all-time great quarterback has six championship rings, three league MVPs, two Offensive Player of the Year awards and 14 Pro Bowl nods and helped build one of the greatest dynasties the league has ever seen with the New England Patriots.

By contrast, the Buccaneers haven't even been to the playoffs since the 2007 campaign and haven't won a postseason game since the 2002 season.

Smith has missed just one game in five years since Tampa Bay selected him with a second-round pick in 2015, but his team is a mere 32-48 in those five seasons. Brady is someone who can help turn those struggles around, especially with some of the weapons he has around him.

Mike Evans and Chris Godwin are on the shortlist of the best one-two wide receiver combinations in the league and both went over 1,100 receiving yards last year. Their presence also opens up the middle of the field for tight ends Cameron Brate and O.J. Howard, who could thrive with Brady targeting them.

Video Play Button

Even running back Ronald Jones looked ready to turn the corner with 225 all-purpose yards and a touchdown in his final two games last season.

Jameis Winston undercut Tampa Bay's talented offense with a head-turning 30 interceptions last season. Brady will surely cut back on those totals after throwing just eight last year and will look to elevate the Buccaneers into Super Bowl contenders.

Related

    Joe Montana: 'Somebody Made a Mistake' When Patriots Let Brady Get Away

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Joe Montana: 'Somebody Made a Mistake' When Patriots Let Brady Get Away

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Live: B/R Betting Madden Sim

    We're streaming Vikings-Packers live on Twitch. Tune in 🎮

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Live: B/R Betting Madden Sim

    Twitch.tv
    via Twitch.tv

    The Best Sports Nicknames of the Last Decade

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    The Best Sports Nicknames of the Last Decade

    David Kenyon
    via Bleacher Report

    Cowboys Resume Contract Talks with Dak After Franchise Tag

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Cowboys Resume Contract Talks with Dak After Franchise Tag

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report