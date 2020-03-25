Texans Donate $100K Toward Houston COVID-19 Recovery Fund

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

The Houston Texans have joined the collective effort to help the coronavirus pandemic response by announcing a $100,000 donation to the United Way of Greater Houston and Greater Houston Community Foundation on Wednesday.

The money will go toward the launching of the Greater Houston COVID-19 Recovery Fund.

The organization also donated $50,000 in support of local restaurants and service industry employees, while Texans Senior Chair Janice McNair and the McNair family contributed $500,000 to the Houston Food Bank and Interfaith Ministries' Meals on Wheels:

The three-time AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year and his wife, Kealia Ohai Watt of the NWSL's Chicago Red Stars, donated $350,000 to the Houston Food Bank that went toward providing more than one million meals.

According to CNN, at least 53,740 people in the U.S. have contracted COVID-19 and 706 people have died.